thenewscrypto.com
Whale Alert: 150 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Anon Whale
Last week another “whale” bought more than 560 billion SHIB. The Shibarium public beta testnet is expected to become live in October. Shiba Inu has rapidly become one of the most well-known meme coins. Despite being worth less than DOGE, its development has far outpaced rival cryptocurrency. Multiple...
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple Has Partnered With a Sustainable WEB3 Startup Thallo
Ripple’s collaboration is to bring down the carbon footprints in the crypto industry. Thallo team consists of experts from both industries, likely climate & sustainability and web3. Ripple has joined hands with Thallo, a web3 climate startup for creating a blockchain-based marketplace. In fact, the motto of this collaboration...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Burns Over 5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC)
The effect is a 5% increase in the price of LUNC. Binance sent almost 5.59 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens to the burn address. Over 5 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens have been delivered to the burn address by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. After the Terra community voiced their displeasure with the “opt-in button” idea, Binance said they will be eliminating trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings every Monday. The effect is a 5+% increase in the price of LUNC.
thenewscrypto.com
Tether Reduces Commercial Paper Exposure Under $50M
The company intends to completely liquidate all of its commercial paper assets. Tether has been preparing to submit financial records to the New York Court. Tether (USDT), the biggest stablecoin in the crypto market, has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons recently. The company’s previous auditor was accused of “improper professional conduct,” while the stablecoin issuer was ordered to provide evidence in an ongoing lawsuit. Amidst this turmoil, the network disclosed that it had reduced its position of commercial paper to below $50 million.
thenewscrypto.com
Former CFTC Commissioner Backs Crypto Sector Over SEC
Quintenz is now an adviser partner at Andreessen Horowitz. Upon leaving the CFTC, he supervised the listing of BTC futures contracts in the U.S. Former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz has acknowledged that the cryptocurrency sector has valid complaints about the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But he does not attribute these complaints to the act of regulating the industry.
thenewscrypto.com
XRP Wallet Holders Surpasses Whopping 4 Million Mark
Both parties had submitted their requests for summary judgement. More and more firms have come out in favor of Ripple in the past few days. The number of people using XRP grows as confidence among investors stays high. The number of XRP wallets has risen beyond 4 million, as shown by data from XRP validator Rich-List.Info, which now stands at 4,311,415 (4.31M).
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Suisse Enables Polkadot Governance Voting for Custodial Cold-storage Clients
Swiss cryptocurrency services provider Bitcoin Suisse is enabling token holders within the Polkadot ecosystem to participate in governance voting when their digital assets are securely stored within its Bitcoin Suisse Vault service. Polkadot, its canary network Kusama, and all of its parachains rely on on-chain governance, ensuring that the community...
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Clarifies Over $153M Worth Wrapped BTC Withdrawal
Earlier, officials in Kentucky claimed that Nexo was insolvent. Nexo created three loans and sent $530 million to MakerDao. A cryptocurrency wallet address identified as NEXO 0x8fd withdrew 7,758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) from MakerDAO. At the time equivalent to almost $153 million. This is only days after market experts forecast a 50% decline in Nexo price. Owing to regulatory pressure and investor fears.
thenewscrypto.com
Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Prior Insolvency Filing
Alex and his family still had $44 million worth of crypto assets locked with Celsius. The company filed for bankruptcy and halted withdrawals from users. Around June, the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius blocked all withdrawal requests from its users. The next month, with a $1.2 billion hole in its finances, the corporation filed for bankruptcy. New information has surfaced that suggests the creator of the Celsius Network withdrew money in May, before the aforementioned events took shape.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange WazirX Lays Off Roughly 40% Staff
According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. The whole public policy and communication staff had been terminated. As a result of the global economic slowdown, the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in India has had to lay off roughly 40% of its workers. According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. On Friday, access was cut off. And the staff were notified that they would be paid for 45 days. Even though they no longer needed to come to work.
thenewscrypto.com
$ET price increased by nearly 100 times after listing, rising the unprecedented popularity of the SuperEx Web3 Ecosystem!
SuperExl officially listed the platform utility token ET on September 30, 2022. On the day of the listing, the number of SuperEx users using the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million. Following the listing, the price of ET increased by nearly 100 fold and the #SuperExet hashtag was trending on Twitter, creating a huge hype in the cryptocurrency world!
thenewscrypto.com
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — Will INJ Hit $4 Soon?
In Injective (INJ) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about INJ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. According to CoinGecko, the price of Injective (INJ) is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,505,490 at the time of writing. However, INJ has decreased by nearly 4.5% in the last 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
CoinW Prioritizes Bolstering Marketization in India Amid Huge Potential
CoinW Exchange plans to host in-person events and engage with local Indian KOLs. The Indian blockchain sector has raised over $627M via 16 fundraisings this year. CoinW is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that has made security and compliance deployments a priority from the start. CoinW was founded in 2017, and in the five years since then, the company has secured financial licenses from authorities in the United States (the MSB), Singapore (the MAS), Lithuania (the SVGFSA), and Abu Dhabi (the FSRA).
thenewscrypto.com
Top Crypto Exchange LBank at Token 2049: Successful Exhibition and Afterparty
Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Token 2049 in Singapore as sponsor and exhibitor. LBank was welcomed with open arms at the Token 2049 venue and continued to host a successful after-party. As one of the rise-and-coming major crypto hubs, Singapore hosted a diverse crowd of crypto lovers and gave LBank the great chance of meeting many users and fans in person.
thenewscrypto.com
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022 – Will MX Hit $5 Soon?
MX Token (MX) price might also reach $5 soon. Bearish MX price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614. In MX Token (MX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. MX Token (MX) Current Market Status.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Trading Volume Drops 97% Amid Sluggish Market
Despite fall, the number of total traders has not decreased nearly as much. The trade volume for Bored Apes was 3,634 ETH in the last week. From January to September of this year, trade volume for NFTs fell from $17 billion to just $466 million, according to data stored on Dune Analytics, which was initially reported by Bloomberg. That’s a dramatic decline of 97% in only 9 months. Information was gathered from NFT exchanges including OpenSea and NFTX as well as LarvaLabs, LooksRare, SuperRare, Rarible, and Foundation.
thenewscrypto.com
2X Price Surge in Terra Classic (LUNC) Within a Week
Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased more than 70% during the past week. LUNC is currently trading around $0.0003183. The Terra Classic (LUNC) witnessed a significant price surge in the past few days, following the recent announcement from the Binance exchange, regarding the Terra Classic burn mechanism. In the last week, the price of LUNC has increased by more than 70%. It also registered a price surge of 44% in the past month.
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Invests $5 Million in New Ethereum Index Fund
Fidelity has been hard at work on their own cryptocurrency exchange, called EDX Markets. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital first informed about the update. Registration paperwork submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Fidelity has invested $5 million in a new Ethereum index fund. Moreover, the $4.5 trillion asset management filed its Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund with the SEC on Tuesday but reported that the first sale occurred on September 26.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Added XRP to its Dual Investment Products & XRP Price Surging
Dual product APR varies from 4% to 179%. Ripple (XRP) price has increased by more than 5.64% in 24 hours. Binance the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by daily trading volume has officially announced that it added Ripple(XRP) to its dual investment product. And the product’s APR (annual percentage rate) also varies from 4% to 179%. Additionally, Binance introduced a new batch of dual investment products with revised settlement dates and target prices so that users can reap the benefits of their sell-high and buy-low options.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana NFTs Garner Interest Despite Sluggish NFT Market
About $133 million worth of Solana NFTs were traded as per DappRadar last month. September saw an 82% drop in trading volume in the NFT market. Total NFT sales volume was relatively unchanged in September following the continued bear market in cryptocurrencies. While NFT trading volume may be flat, the sale of certain tokens remains strong; for example, Ethereum’s high-value NFTs continue to attract buyers, while Solana’s NFTs are seeing increased interest.
