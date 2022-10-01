Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Former CFTC Commissioner Backs Crypto Sector Over SEC
Quintenz is now an adviser partner at Andreessen Horowitz. Upon leaving the CFTC, he supervised the listing of BTC futures contracts in the U.S. Former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz has acknowledged that the cryptocurrency sector has valid complaints about the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But he does not attribute these complaints to the act of regulating the industry.
thenewscrypto.com
Tether Reduces Commercial Paper Exposure Under $50M
The company intends to completely liquidate all of its commercial paper assets. Tether has been preparing to submit financial records to the New York Court. Tether (USDT), the biggest stablecoin in the crypto market, has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons recently. The company’s previous auditor was accused of “improper professional conduct,” while the stablecoin issuer was ordered to provide evidence in an ongoing lawsuit. Amidst this turmoil, the network disclosed that it had reduced its position of commercial paper to below $50 million.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Burns Over 5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC)
The effect is a 5% increase in the price of LUNC. Binance sent almost 5.59 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens to the burn address. Over 5 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens have been delivered to the burn address by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. After the Terra community voiced their displeasure with the “opt-in button” idea, Binance said they will be eliminating trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings every Monday. The effect is a 5+% increase in the price of LUNC.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange WazirX Lays Off Roughly 40% Staff
According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. The whole public policy and communication staff had been terminated. As a result of the global economic slowdown, the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in India has had to lay off roughly 40% of its workers. According to sources, 50-70 of WazirX’s 150 workers were let off. On Friday, access was cut off. And the staff were notified that they would be paid for 45 days. Even though they no longer needed to come to work.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana NFTs Garner Interest Despite Sluggish NFT Market
About $133 million worth of Solana NFTs were traded as per DappRadar last month. September saw an 82% drop in trading volume in the NFT market. Total NFT sales volume was relatively unchanged in September following the continued bear market in cryptocurrencies. While NFT trading volume may be flat, the sale of certain tokens remains strong; for example, Ethereum’s high-value NFTs continue to attract buyers, while Solana’s NFTs are seeing increased interest.
thenewscrypto.com
Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Prior Insolvency Filing
Alex and his family still had $44 million worth of crypto assets locked with Celsius. The company filed for bankruptcy and halted withdrawals from users. Around June, the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius blocked all withdrawal requests from its users. The next month, with a $1.2 billion hole in its finances, the corporation filed for bankruptcy. New information has surfaced that suggests the creator of the Celsius Network withdrew money in May, before the aforementioned events took shape.
thenewscrypto.com
$ET price increased by nearly 100 times after listing, rising the unprecedented popularity of the SuperEx Web3 Ecosystem!
SuperExl officially listed the platform utility token ET on September 30, 2022. On the day of the listing, the number of SuperEx users using the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million. Following the listing, the price of ET increased by nearly 100 fold and the #SuperExet hashtag was trending on Twitter, creating a huge hype in the cryptocurrency world!
thenewscrypto.com
Top Crypto Exchange LBank at Token 2049: Successful Exhibition and Afterparty
Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Token 2049 in Singapore as sponsor and exhibitor. LBank was welcomed with open arms at the Token 2049 venue and continued to host a successful after-party. As one of the rise-and-coming major crypto hubs, Singapore hosted a diverse crowd of crypto lovers and gave LBank the great chance of meeting many users and fans in person.
thenewscrypto.com
Celsius Network Co-founder Resigns Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
Celsius froze client withdrawals and later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. Mashinsky handed up his resignation a week ago today. On Tuesday, S. Daniel Leon, co-founder of Celsius Network and Chief Strategy Officer, announced his resignation. After previous CEO Alex Mashinsky, he is the most recent executive to leave the organization.
thenewscrypto.com
Hacker Returns 70% Funds of Recent Transit Swap Exploit
The hacker exploited a flaw in the cross-chain DEX’s code. Hacker’s IP address, email address, and linked on-chain addresses were identified. Yesterday, a hacker made off with $21 million from the decentralized exchange (DEX) Transit Swap. But this morning, he or she returned 70% of it. The hacker exploited a flaw in the cross-chain DEX’s code, which the firm discovered during an internal audit, as was reported yesterday.
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Clarifies Over $153M Worth Wrapped BTC Withdrawal
Earlier, officials in Kentucky claimed that Nexo was insolvent. Nexo created three loans and sent $530 million to MakerDao. A cryptocurrency wallet address identified as NEXO 0x8fd withdrew 7,758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) from MakerDAO. At the time equivalent to almost $153 million. This is only days after market experts forecast a 50% decline in Nexo price. Owing to regulatory pressure and investor fears.
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple Has Partnered With a Sustainable WEB3 Startup Thallo
Ripple’s collaboration is to bring down the carbon footprints in the crypto industry. Thallo team consists of experts from both industries, likely climate & sustainability and web3. Ripple has joined hands with Thallo, a web3 climate startup for creating a blockchain-based marketplace. In fact, the motto of this collaboration...
thenewscrypto.com
XRP Wallet Holders Surpasses Whopping 4 Million Mark
Both parties had submitted their requests for summary judgement. More and more firms have come out in favor of Ripple in the past few days. The number of people using XRP grows as confidence among investors stays high. The number of XRP wallets has risen beyond 4 million, as shown by data from XRP validator Rich-List.Info, which now stands at 4,311,415 (4.31M).
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Invests $5 Million in New Ethereum Index Fund
Fidelity has been hard at work on their own cryptocurrency exchange, called EDX Markets. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital first informed about the update. Registration paperwork submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Fidelity has invested $5 million in a new Ethereum index fund. Moreover, the $4.5 trillion asset management filed its Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund with the SEC on Tuesday but reported that the first sale occurred on September 26.
thenewscrypto.com
Shopify’s CEO Acquired $3 Million in Coinbase Shares in 2 Months
Tobias Lütke has purchased Coinbase stock on average once every week for $369,000. Between August and September, Lütke purchased thousands of shares of Coinbase. According to public records, Tobias Lütke, CEO of e-commerce platform Shopify has purchased nearly $3 million in Coinbase shares in the last 60 days. Since the beginning of August, Lütke has bought Coinbase stock on average once every week for almost $369,000 in total, as per the reports.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Government Pushing Congress To Regulate Crypto Sector
Congress is now looking into the stablecoin sector and other tax laws for crypto brokers. The FSOC report calls for the establishment of a legal framework for stablecoin issuers. The Biden administration has urged Congress to act swiftly to establish a stable regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. It is becoming more...
thenewscrypto.com
Strong Recommendation of Crypto Regulation to the US Congress
FSOC Report provokes the mandatory need of crypto regulation in the US. The UN forecasts a 2.5% drop in global economic growth this year. The Biden administration and the Capitol Hill, a.k.a the US Congress, are in serious conversation to enforce a crypto regulatory framework in the United States. The report released by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a board of US’s leading financial regulators with the US Treasury, on Monday has urged the government to take a strong stance.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Users With U.S Bank Accounts Face Major Outage
Coinbase has labelled the problem with U.S. bank accounts as a “Major Outage.”. The corporation has acknowledged the problem and says a remedy is on the way. Transaction issues plagued Coinbase users on Sunday morning who had linked U.S. bank accounts. The corporation has acknowledged a problem with “ACH withdrawals, deposits, and buys failures,” and says a remedy is on the way. The Automated Clearing House (ACH) network facilitates electronic cash transfers between financial institutions in the United States.
