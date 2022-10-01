Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Yardbarker
3 bad contracts the Blackhawks could trade for
The Blackhawks have the 5th most salary cap room in the NHL, what could they do with it?. With Blackhawks training camp and pre-season kicking off recently Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss some topics. One of them was salary cap room. The Blackhawks currently sit in an intriguing position. They are 5th best in terms of most salary cap room in the NHL and are looking to take advantage of the space they have by taking on some bad contracts through trade to pick up some draft capital for the 2023 NHL draft. Here are a few candidates the Blackhawks could trade for.
Yardbarker
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
Yardbarker
Braves Star Comments On The Standard In Atlanta
After a three-game sweep over the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves have finally taken command in the NL East division. After the Mets led the division for the better part of the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have overcome a massive deficit to unseat the Mets at the top.
Comments / 0