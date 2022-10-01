Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $767,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.60.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com
CorMedix stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.02. CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
tickerreport.com
Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $6.16
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Analyzing Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
tickerreport.com
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Anthony Sanzio Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock
Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
tickerreport.com
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.96
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
tickerreport.com
Evercore ISI Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $95.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.
tickerreport.com
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 605 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th.
tickerreport.com
RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Aspiriant LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,564 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comments / 0