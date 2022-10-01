ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What if football is done with me?': Taylor Lewan on injury, future with Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan gave his first comments on Wednesday since suffering a torn ACL in Week 2. During a segment of Lewan's podcast "Bussin' with the Boys," accompanied by former teammate and co-host Will Compton, the veteran Pro Bowler discussed the season-ending knee injury and the uncertainty of his future with both the Titans and the NFL.
