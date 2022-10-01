ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Salt Lake City Schools names interim superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Schools named an interim superintendent at Tuesday's school board meeting. Martin Bates, the former superintendent of Granite Schools, was named interim superintendent of Salt Lake City Schools. Bates was the formerly superintendent of Granite School District for 11 years before retiring...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
kmyu.tv

Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

West Jordan deaths of father, son being investigated as murder-suicide

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
Person
Jesus Christ
kmyu.tv

Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?

WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women's soccer game

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Lockdown lifted at 4 Tooele schools after armed robbery suspect spotted in area

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — After an armed robbery was reported at a nearby store, the Tooele County School District put several schools on lockdown, which was later lifted. According to the Tooele City Police Department, Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High, West Elementary and Northlake Elementary School activated the protocol after authorities advised administrators that a suspect, possibly with a weapon, was seen in the area of the high school and junior high school.
TOOELE, UT
kmyu.tv

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Society
Society
Religion
Religion
kmyu.tv

Three people injured in Weber County multi-vehicle crash

HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County Monday afternoon. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5500 South and 5900 West, near Hooper's Elementary School. According to officials, two people were transported by ambulance in good condition...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

