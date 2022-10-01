Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
kmyu.tv
U of U celebrates new digital database honoring Utah’s Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah is celebrating a major step in helping to promote and preserve Black history in the state by launching a special database that’s named after a local community leader. The France Davis Utah Black Archive will allow people to gather...
kmyu.tv
Parent-sponsored dance organized for students turned away over dress code violations
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Parents of students who attend the American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork are making preparations for a makeup dance after some students who attended the charter school's homecoming dance were not allowed entrance over dress code violations. Students held a protest on Sept. 26,...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City Schools names interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Schools named an interim superintendent at Tuesday's school board meeting. Martin Bates, the former superintendent of Granite Schools, was named interim superintendent of Salt Lake City Schools. Bates was the formerly superintendent of Granite School District for 11 years before retiring...
kmyu.tv
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
kmyu.tv
West Jordan deaths of father, son being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
kmyu.tv
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
kmyu.tv
Some say process wasn't transparent as SLC School District appoints interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As the interim superintendent for the Salt Lake City School District was announced Tuesday evening, some claim the process wasn't transparent. Dr. Martin Bates will serve on an interim basis while the district searches for a permanent replacement for Dr. Timothy Gadson who resigned amid controversy.
RELATED PEOPLE
kmyu.tv
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
kmyu.tv
7 Centerville police officers awarded for response to bizarre home invasion, fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Seven officers with the Centerville Police Department received awards at Tuesday night’s city council meeting for their response to a home invasion and fire this past summer. The incident happened on July 21. According to court documents, 37-year-old Ammon Woodhead barged into a Centerville...
kmyu.tv
Weber County man arrested at SLC International with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in suitcase
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County man was taken into custody at the Salt Lake City International Airport with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in his suitcase. David Christopher Ellis, 39, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance on September 29. Ellis was flying...
kmyu.tv
Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women's soccer game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
kmyu.tv
Lockdown lifted at 4 Tooele schools after armed robbery suspect spotted in area
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — After an armed robbery was reported at a nearby store, the Tooele County School District put several schools on lockdown, which was later lifted. According to the Tooele City Police Department, Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High, West Elementary and Northlake Elementary School activated the protocol after authorities advised administrators that a suspect, possibly with a weapon, was seen in the area of the high school and junior high school.
kmyu.tv
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
kmyu.tv
Ogden residents frustrated over loud cars, street racing on residential street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden police say they are aware of a known street racing spot, and that it has been going on for months despite neighbors' complaints. The incident is happening on North Monroe Boulevard in Ogden where it dead ends right near the North Ogden border. Residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
Three people injured in Weber County multi-vehicle crash
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County Monday afternoon. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5500 South and 5900 West, near Hooper's Elementary School. According to officials, two people were transported by ambulance in good condition...
kmyu.tv
Ogden respond to concerns over loud vehicles, street racing on residential street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden City officials say taxpayer dollars are a major reason why addressing street racing concerns near a residential area does not have a catch-all solution. Since the summer, the Ogden Police Department upped its patrol near the 1500 block of Monroe Boulevard. It’s an area...
kmyu.tv
Details murky after flames erupt off I-80 near site of multiple wildfires this year
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A fire seen raging momentarily on traffic cameras early Tuesday appeared to be under control before 7 a.m. The blaze apparently sparked at around 6:30 a.m. off westbound I-80 near the Saltair interchange in Magna, where state Route 202 meets up with the interstate. It's...
kmyu.tv
Construction begins on $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Construction began on a $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City on Monday. During the ceremony, Big-D Construction officially broke ground on the 8-acre transit maintenance and operation campus. High Valley Transit will be able to improve and expand its already...
Comments / 0