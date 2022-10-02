ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown

By ANDRE BORGES, Sergio Lima, Joshua Howat Berger, MAURO PIMENTEL, NELSON ALMEIDA, Nicolas RAMALLO
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJ6wr_0iIYenP000
After a bitterly divisive campaign, voters in Latin America's biggest economy head to the polls /AFP

Brazilians voted Sunday in a polarizing presidential election which front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to take in the first round as incumbent Jair Bolsonaro says he will accept the result if it is "clean."

The combative far-right president, who trailed Lula in opinion polls, has repeatedly alleged fraud in the Latin American giant's electronic voting system, raising fears he could refuse to recognize the result if he loses.

As he voted in Rio de Janeiro, wearing the yellow-and-green jersey of Brazil's national football team, the 67-year-old ex-army captain did not directly answer reporters on whether he would accept a defeat, saying only: "Clean elections have to be respected."

Lula, the popular but tarnished ex-president vying to make a comeback at 76, vowed for his part to "get the country back to normal" after four divisive years under Bolsonaro.

"We don't want more hate, more discord," said Lula (2003-2010) after casting his ballot in his bastion in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, kissing the paper slip given to voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tfNG_0iIYenP000
Front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he wanted 'to get the country back to normal' /AFP

Lula went into Sunday leading Bolsonaro with 50 percent of valid votes to 36 percent, according to a final poll from the Datafolha institute.

That put the veteran leftist within arm's reach of winning outright and avoiding a runoff on October 30.

As polls closed at 5:00 pm (2000 GMT), supporters of both candidates gathered to watch the results roll in. The final outcome is expected around two hours later.

- 'Hoping for a change' -

Casting her ballot in the capital, Brasilia, housewife Aldeyze dos Santos, 40, told AFP she supports Bolsonaro because "I'm a Christian; I only vote for candidates who are for what's in the Bible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BT8J_0iIYenP000
Voters queue alongside a carpet of campaign flyers outside a polling station in Brasilia /AFP

In Sao Paulo, 70-year-old retiree Lucia Estela da Conceicao said Bolsonaro's divisive term had left her "hoping for a change."

"As a black woman, it's been hard to see the country go backwards in terms of discrimination, prejudice, homophobia and also the economy," she said.

There were long lines at many polling stations -- including at Brazilian consulates in Berlin, Washington, Buenos Aires and other cities overseas.

Half-way through the vote, Superior Electoral Tribunal president Alexandre de Moraes said the election was proceeding smoothly and hailed the "transparency, security, auditability of electronic voting machines."

More than 500,000 security force members were deployed to keep the peace on election day.

Bolsonaro's attacks on the voting system have raised fears of a Brazilian version of the riots at the US Capitol last year after his political role model, former president Donald Trump, refused to accept his election loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgCbd_0iIYenP000
Jair Bolsonaro voted in Rio de Janeiro /AFP

Trump gave Bolsonaro a glowing endorsement Saturday, calling him a "fantastic leader" in a video posted on social media.

Political analyst Adriano Laureno said it is likely Bolsonaro will contest the result if he loses.

"But that doesn't mean he'll succeed," added Laureno, of consulting firm Prospectiva.

"The international community will recognize the result quickly... There might be some kind of turmoil and uncertainty around the transition, but there's no risk of a democratic rupture."

- Heavyweight bout -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKJxR_0iIYenP000
Voters queue outside a polling station in the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro /AFP

Lula, an ex-metalworker who rose from destitute poverty to become the most popular president in Brazilian history, is seeking to stage a return after falling spectacularly from grace and spending 18 months in jail.

Convicted in a massive graft scheme involving state-run oil company Petrobras, he regained the right to run for office last year when the Supreme Court quashed his convictions.

Bolsonaro, who swept to office in 2018 on a wave of anti-establishment outrage, still has the die-hard backing of his "Bibles, bullets and beef" base -- Evangelical Christians, security hardliners and the powerful agribusiness sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agJcU_0iIYenP000
Brazil elections: presidential front-runners /AFP

But he has lost support with his management of the weak economy, his vitriolic attacks on lawmakers, the courts and the press, a surge in Amazon rainforest destruction, and his failure to contain the devastation of Covid-19, which has claimed more than 685,000 lives in Brazil.

Many Brazilians are disillusioned with both contenders -- and the lack of alternatives -- in a race where none of the other nine candidates managed to garner 10 percent of stated voter support.

Brazil's 156 million voters also voted for the lower house of Congress, one-third of the Senate, and governors and state legislators in all 27 states.

bur-jhb/mlr/dw

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Lula must fight for center to win Brazil runoff: analysts

To prevail in Brazil's tighter-than-expected presidential runoff, leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will have to strike alliances with centrists, woo the business sector and offer voters more than just his legacy, analysts say. - Lula, who left office basking in a record 87-percent approval rating, also must stop leaning so heavily on his legacy and offer voters concrete, forward-looking policy plans, analysts say.
POLITICS
AFP

Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff

The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
POLITICS
AFP

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Bolsonaro, Lula battle for Brazil runoff endorsements

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva both got key endorsements Tuesday as they geared up for their battle for Brazil's presidential runoff on October 30. Bolsonaro also got endorsements from the governors of Brazil's second- and third-biggest states, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro -- newly re-elected Romeu Zema and Claudio Castro, respectively.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed

The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.

Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lula Da Silva#Petrobras#Voting Machines#Bolsonaro Lula#Brazilians#Latin American#The Datafolha Institute
AFP

Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel

Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN on Monday, accusing the cable television news network of defamation and seeking $475 million in punitive damages. In a follow-up statement laced with outrage, Trump said Monday that "in the coming weeks and months we will also be filing lawsuits against a large number of other Fake News Media Companies for their lies, defamation, and wrongdoing," notably regarding coverage of the 2020 election.
POTUS
Newsweek

Russia's Demoralized New 3rd Army Corps Given Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine's armed forces recently claimed that troops in a Russian military unit formed to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion are frequently drunk and are forced to rely on out-of-date equipment. Russia's 3rd Army was established in June and it consists mostly of volunteer units of soldiers who were offered...
MILITARY
AFP

Ukraine rocket artillery crews chase Russian retreat

As Russian forces regroup after being driven back from their northeastern positions, Ukrainian artillery crews are determined not to give them breathing space to build a new defensive front. But last month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine turned the battle on its head with a series of offensives led by tanks and infantry, with Kyiv's forces outflanking and isolating Russian bastions before forcing them to retreat. 
MILITARY
AFP

Homemade 'DIY' weapons boost Ukraine war arsenal

In a metal workshop in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, a homemade anti-drone system waits to be mounted on a military pick-up truck. For several weeks, Iranian kamikaze drones used by Russia have been attacking southern cities like Kryvyi Rih, terrorising the population.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
AFP

OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU should give tanks to Ukraine: European Parliament chief

The European Union should deliver tanks to Ukraine and speed up the procedure of having the country join the bloc, European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola told AFP Wednesday. - Ukraine's EU bid - The parliament president also reiterated her call for Ukraine to have an "accelerated" entry into the European Union. 
POLITICS
AFP

Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyant

Brazil entered the final stretch of a deeply polarized presidential race Monday after an inconclusive first voting round put far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an unexpectedly strong position. Lula, who wasted no time holding a strategy meeting with his campaign team Monday, said: "We have to talk to all the people who didn't vote for us in the first round." 
POLITICS
AFP

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the South Asian nation's growing reliance on China, a study group recommended Tuesday. Instead, the United States can "help build Pakistan's capacity for transparency and compliance" on Chinese loans and can reduce reliance on China by encouraging investment by US companies and others, it said.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Spain lawmakers pass bill honouring Franco-era victims

Almost five decades after the death of Francisco Franco, Spanish lawmakers passed a flagship law Wednesday seeking to honour the victims of the 1936-1939 civil war and the ensuing dictatorship. - Annulling Franco-era convictions - The new law will also annul the criminal convictions of opponents of the Franco regime and appoint a prosecutor to probe human rights abuses during the war and the ensuing dictatorship.
POLITICS
AFP

'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken hails 'shared approach' with Chile

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hailed a "shared approach and shared priorities" with Chile under President Gabriel Boric, one of a string of leftist leaders recently elected in Latin America.  Hailing the United States and Chile's "shared approach and shared priorities," Blinken said the countries would strive together for "building more equitable and inclusive economies... dealing with the issues that are front and center in the lives of our people."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy