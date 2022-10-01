Michael Shane Frakes, 58, of Columbus, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on April 13, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Thomas and Lydia (Kelley) Frakes. He was a member of the First Christian Church in New Point and he enjoyed horses, boating and working on cars. He married Teresa Scheibler on December 15, 1998 in Versailles and she survives. Also surviving is his mother, Lydia Frakes of Las Vegas, Nevada, his daughter; Chelsey Murphy of North Carolina; his step daughter, Clarise Minning of New Point, his son; Daniel Frakes of West Branch, Michigan, his step sons; Brent Hull of Orlando, Florida, Jarrod Hull and Fritz Minning both of Greensburg, his sisters; Rhonda Redwine of Madison, Indiana, Cathy Cushing of Union City, Indiana and Lisa Brown of Lubbock, Texas and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father. Following his wishes he will be cremated and there will be a memorial service held October 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the New Point Community building. Bass & Gasper Funeral Home & Crematory in Westport has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

