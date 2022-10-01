ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumka, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Two western Oklahoma families grieve after deadly car crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Two western Oklahoma families are grieving after a deadly car crash killed two children and a mother on Monday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the tragedy in rural Oklahoma. On the side of County Road 2310 sits a small memorial,...
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blaine County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Blaine County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Southard, OK
City
Wetumka, OK
KTUL

9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Hughes
KTUL

Edmond police: Officer injured during pursuit still fighting for his life

The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Monday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "We wish we had a more encouraging update on Sgt. Wells, but at this time Joe’s doctors continue to categorize his condition as critically injured and on maximum life support," Edmond police wrote on Facebook.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jennifer Lee#Traffic Accident
blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy