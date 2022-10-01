Read full article on original website
KOCO
Two western Oklahoma families grieve after deadly car crash
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Two western Oklahoma families are grieving after a deadly car crash killed two children and a mother on Monday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the tragedy in rural Oklahoma. On the side of County Road 2310 sits a small memorial,...
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KXII.com
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
KTUL
Extreme speeders: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office stops driver going 121 in 70 mph zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to slow down. Deputies said a driver was pulled over near I-240 and Anderson Road for going 121 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. That same deputy is reportedly awaiting a court date with a speeder he...
KTUL
9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
KTUL
California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
KTUL
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter charged after allegedly stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been charged after allegedly stabbing her father. Police say an argument between Kunzweiler and his daughter, Jennifer, escalated and turned violent just over a week ago at their home in Bixby. During a press conference...
KTUL
Edmond police: Officer injured during pursuit still fighting for his life
The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Monday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "We wish we had a more encouraging update on Sgt. Wells, but at this time Joe’s doctors continue to categorize his condition as critically injured and on maximum life support," Edmond police wrote on Facebook.
KOCO
Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
OHP: Trucker Arrested After Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Turner Turnpike
A semi truck driver is in custody, after he ran over someone on the Turner Turnpike, then kept driving, according to OHP. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Bristow, troopers said. A trucker had parked his semi on the shoulder and gotten out,...
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing Oklahoma man
Update 10/4, 3:23 p.m. - Officials say 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins has been located, so the Silver Alert has been cancelled.
Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection With 2019 Death Of His Ex-Girlfriend
An Oklahoma City man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the 2019 overdose death of his ex-girlfriend. Dylan Richardson is accused of injecting heroin into Macee Grabber and then allowing her to leave with a remainder of drugs that ultimately caused her death. State Attorney General John...
KOCO
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
blackchronicle.com
New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
Man convicted of killing roommate sentenced to 40 years
A man who was convicted of killing one of his roommates has been sentenced.
KTUL
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
Oklahoma City man re-arrested, charged for four murders in 2013
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of four people dating back almost a decade.
