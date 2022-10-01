Read full article on original website
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issues “Antler Alert”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday issued an annual “Antler Alert”, to remind drivers that we have now entered the peak season for deer related car accidents. According to Officials, roughly half of all deer related car crashes happen within the last three months of the year. Secretary of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Gray, said the cabinet likes to remind drivers to be cautious when behind the wheel for deer and other wildlife, especially at dusk and at night, when visibility is poor.
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
'I think it's doing some good:' Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine opens in Hardin County
A vending machine outside a police department in Hardin County isn’t dispensing chips and soda, but instead providing a lifesaving drug. The Vine Grove Police Department is home to Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine. The nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Police...
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Teach Kentucky aims to recruit as many new qualified teachers into the classroom as possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a program in Kentucky that recruits highly motivated, ambitious college graduates from across the nation to teach in classrooms right here in the Commonwealth. It’s called Teach Kentucky. Jessica Florey is in her third year of teaching. During school time, she teaches 7th...
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says
(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
How to apply for an absentee ballot in Kentucky
(WEHT) - The portal to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is now open.
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse moves up in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved up to the quarterfinals of America’s Favorite Pet contest!. Voting for this next round of competition begins Monday and runs through Oct. 13 at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennesse walking horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies at 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
Coal company expands mining operations in western Kentucky
A coal company is building a new facility in western Kentucky. Riverview Coal LLC operates a massive underground coal mine in Union County. The new $35 million facility will be built in neighboring Henderson County, according to a media release from the Kentucky governor’s office. The project will create...
