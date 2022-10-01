ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

q95fm.net

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issues "Antler Alert"

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday issued an annual “Antler Alert”, to remind drivers that we have now entered the peak season for deer related car accidents. According to Officials, roughly half of all deer related car crashes happen within the last three months of the year. Secretary of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Gray, said the cabinet likes to remind drivers to be cautious when behind the wheel for deer and other wildlife, especially at dusk and at night, when visibility is poor.
WKYT 27

Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KISS 106

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
thecentersquare.com

Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says

(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
WTVQ

Kentucky’s Hank the Horse moves up in America’s Favorite Pet contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved up to the quarterfinals of America’s Favorite Pet contest!. Voting for this next round of competition begins Monday and runs through Oct. 13 at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennesse walking horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of...
WKYT 27

Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
