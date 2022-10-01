Read full article on original website
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
All You Need and More at Inlet Provision CompanyJ.M. LesinskiMurrells Inlet, SC
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe
Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, Myrtle Beach couple rescues several along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand Strand
Taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand!Facebook. Food trucks have become quite popular over the last several years, and the reason why is simple - they have some of the best food you will ever eat. Rather it be mouthwatering cheeseburgers, seafood, Mexican, soul food, or even pizza, there is a food truck out there that has something to satisfy your taste buds! In this article we are taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand. These food trucks were selected based on Google reviews, Yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
country1037fm.com
Our Favorite Eats In Myrtle Beach
We moved to the Carolinas in 2006. Since then it’s a tradition to visit Myrtle Beach at least twice a year. Of course we love the beach and all the activities. But, there are so many yummy restaurants, and we spend a lot of time sampling them all! Here are a few of our trusted faves.
Specialty coffee shop to host grand opening near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The grand opening of Be Known Coffee, a specialty coffee shop, will be held on Oct. 11 near Little River. The Little River Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a coffee social from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a news release. Free drip coffee […]
Shrimp boat beached during Hurricane Ian freed from Myrtle Beach shoreline
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After several days of preparations, workers finally removed a beached shrimp boat from the Myrtle Beach shoreline on Tuesday. The Shayna Michelle shrimp boat was pulled out to sea Tuesday afternoon after crews spent the past two days digging it out of the sand after it washed ashore during Hurricane […]
wfxb.com
A New Escape Room Has Opened In Surfside Beach
A new attraction called Coastal Escape Rooms recently opened in Surfside Beach. Two brothers built the rooms and designed the clues that must be figured out to win the game. They started the business and say that it is family friendly. Co-Owner of Coastal Escape Rooms, Gunnar Grossetti shared that he always wanted to do something that makes people happy and the whole experience is meant to spend time with your family while doing something fun. The escape room is located near Harbor Freight and Ollies on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
WLOS.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Wild Water & Wheels sold
Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Chefs Face Off In New Cooking Channel Competition
As someone who loves to cook, every weekend I devour as many food competition shows as I can find. This weekend a new series debuted featuring chefs at many of our favorite Myrtle Beach, South Carolina restaurants. Chef Swap at the Beach filmed six episodes this summer and airs every Saturday at 7 p.m. eastern on Cooking Channel. Here’s how it works. Host Chef Amanda Freitag of Chopped on Food Network, visits two restaurants each week. She challenges chefs at each restaurant to leave their comfort zone and swap kitchens with the other chef. The chefs have no idea where they will be cooking. The ingredients are also a mystery to them, as well as what they will cook. They can take one ingredient with them from their own kitchen. The competitors will have 60 minutes to complete their dish to impress the judges.
Officials break ground on high-tech cable landing station in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders attended the groundbreaking Tuesday for a multimillion technology project that builders say will make the state a hub for internet traffic around the world. The DC BLOX subsea cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, which was announced in May, is being built […]
AOL Corp
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
WMBF
Waccamaw Dermatology is a premier dermatology clinic located in the Grand Strand area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a total of 5 locations, Waccamaw Dermatology takes pride in providing quality treatment and care for all patients. Their skilled staff offers innovative solutions by staying up to date with the latest technologies. The Waccamaw team is knowledgeable, professional and ready to handle all...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
