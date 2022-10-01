ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand Strand

Taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand!Facebook. Food trucks have become quite popular over the last several years, and the reason why is simple - they have some of the best food you will ever eat. Rather it be mouthwatering cheeseburgers, seafood, Mexican, soul food, or even pizza, there is a food truck out there that has something to satisfy your taste buds! In this article we are taking a look at three of the best food trucks on the Grand Strand. These food trucks were selected based on Google reviews, Yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
CONWAY, SC
country1037fm.com

Our Favorite Eats In Myrtle Beach

We moved to the Carolinas in 2006. Since then it’s a tradition to visit Myrtle Beach at least twice a year. Of course we love the beach and all the activities. But, there are so many yummy restaurants, and we spend a lot of time sampling them all! Here are a few of our trusted faves.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
wfxb.com

A New Escape Room Has Opened In Surfside Beach

A new attraction called Coastal Escape Rooms recently opened in Surfside Beach. Two brothers built the rooms and designed the clues that must be figured out to win the game. They started the business and say that it is family friendly. Co-Owner of Coastal Escape Rooms, Gunnar Grossetti shared that he always wanted to do something that makes people happy and the whole experience is meant to spend time with your family while doing something fun. The escape room is located near Harbor Freight and Ollies on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Wild Water & Wheels sold

Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach Chefs Face Off In New Cooking Channel Competition

As someone who loves to cook, every weekend I devour as many food competition shows as I can find. This weekend a new series debuted featuring chefs at many of our favorite Myrtle Beach, South Carolina restaurants. Chef Swap at the Beach filmed six episodes this summer and airs every Saturday at 7 p.m. eastern on Cooking Channel. Here’s how it works. Host Chef Amanda Freitag of Chopped on Food Network, visits two restaurants each week. She challenges chefs at each restaurant to leave their comfort zone and swap kitchens with the other chef. The chefs have no idea where they will be cooking. The ingredients are also a mystery to them, as well as what they will cook. They can take one ingredient with them from their own kitchen. The competitors will have 60 minutes to complete their dish to impress the judges.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

