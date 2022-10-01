Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Blitz 5 High School Top 25: Week 8
CINCINNATI — Since the season began the top three teams in theBlitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com have not budged. Last Friday night that group proved why they are worthy of their rankings. The trio each knocked off top 10 foes to remain entrenched atop the poll. This...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening
The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
TYFO headed to Bengals’ stadium
What their coach calls a once in a lifetime opportunity will be afforded several Greenfield youngsters and their coaches Sunday when they get a chance to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m super pumped for it and it’s something they’ll remember the...
UC Football Climbs Back into Top 25 AP Poll
The Bearcats showed enough to be the only ranked AAC team.
WLWT 5
Clermont County holds annual car show featuring thousands of old school vehicles
OWENSVILLE, Ohio — Clermont County held its’ Pumpkin Run Nationals car show. It’s billed as the largest car show in southwest Ohio.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Dayton workout class builds muscle and confidence
Kelly Gibson is the founder of Innergize, a dance fitness class centered on women's empowerment. Her class draws a crowd every Monday at the Brightside in Dayton.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native prepares to return home to Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents in Florida continue to come to terms with the wrath of Hurricane Ian, some neighbors who evacuated the Gulf of Mexico's barrier islands finally have a better idea of when they can see if their home survived the storm. On Monday evening, the...
Teen dies in Highland County crash
Media Release The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marty Conner band brings years of experience to Point/Arc’s Boots ‘n Brews October 8
He was just a kid – and he knew. Marty Connor knew music would be his life. “After riding bikes and climbing trees,” he said, “my buddies formed a ‘band’ with sticks and our mom’s scrub buckets and jammed to songs like Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog.”
WDTN
A Look Inside Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Newest Addition
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily spends some time inside Young’s Jersey Dairy with Dan Young the Chief Ice Cream Dipper! He shares how they go about making their ice cream and cheese, plus an inside look at their newest building. You have to go check it out! They’re open 7 days a week.
WLWT 5
Monday forecast outlook: Fabulous fall feel, until the weekend
CINCINNATI — Over the weekend, our gusty winds were courtesy of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. Monday, those winds back down to 3-12 mph. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs pretty close to where they should be, near 68 degrees come the afternoon. Temperatures climb a couple of...
WKRC
NKY home destroyed in overnight fire
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County
One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati?
For trick or treating in the Queen City, only chocolate will suffice. The Kroger Co. reveals which beloved candy is flying off the shelves. The post What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
Comments / 0