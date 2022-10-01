ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

WLWT 5

Blitz 5 High School Top 25: Week 8

CINCINNATI — Since the season began the top three teams in theBlitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com have not budged. Last Friday night that group proved why they are worthy of their rankings. The trio each knocked off top 10 foes to remain entrenched atop the poll. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening

The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HARRISON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
Times Gazette

TYFO headed to Bengals’ stadium

What their coach calls a once in a lifetime opportunity will be afforded several Greenfield youngsters and their coaches Sunday when they get a chance to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m super pumped for it and it’s something they’ll remember the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
FORT MYERS, FL
WDTN

A Look Inside Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Newest Addition

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily spends some time inside Young’s Jersey Dairy with Dan Young the Chief Ice Cream Dipper! He shares how they go about making their ice cream and cheese, plus an inside look at their newest building. You have to go check it out! They’re open 7 days a week.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Monday forecast outlook: Fabulous fall feel, until the weekend

CINCINNATI — Over the weekend, our gusty winds were courtesy of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. Monday, those winds back down to 3-12 mph. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs pretty close to where they should be, near 68 degrees come the afternoon. Temperatures climb a couple of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKY home destroyed in overnight fire

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
EDGEWOOD, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County

One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

