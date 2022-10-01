ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton residents asked to remain vigilant as police search for possible serial killer

STOCKTON - As investigators in Stockton continue searching for a serial killer, loved ones are demanding answers. "I've been kind of sad," said Greta Bogrow, Paul Yaw's mother. Paul was killed on Kermit Ave."That's why I'm doing these interviews -- because I want more publicity to catch this person," said Bogrow.The suspect claimed five lives across the city. Investigators determined that ballistic evidence and similarities, including when the victims were killed and how, connected the crimes."This is the fingerprint of a serial killer," said retired homicide detective John Cabrera.Cabrera's worked on high-profile serial killer cases, including the East Area Rapist....
STOCKTON, CA
US News and World Report

Suspect in Family's Kidnapping Found; Victims Still Missing

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Monday Hayward homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim […]
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland school shooters caught on camera in video released by OPD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools. The new video showed two armed subjects running towards […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto.   According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
MODESTO, CA

