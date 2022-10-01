Read full article on original website
6 killings have now been linked to 1 person of interest in California. Police now say he meets the definition of a serial killer.
Police used ballistics tests and video footage to connect the shootings and are now asking the public's help in identifying a "person of interest."
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
Another death tied to possible California serial killer
Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one fatal and one not – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.
Stockton residents asked to remain vigilant as police search for possible serial killer
STOCKTON - As investigators in Stockton continue searching for a serial killer, loved ones are demanding answers. "I've been kind of sad," said Greta Bogrow, Paul Yaw's mother. Paul was killed on Kermit Ave."That's why I'm doing these interviews -- because I want more publicity to catch this person," said Bogrow.The suspect claimed five lives across the city. Investigators determined that ballistic evidence and similarities, including when the victims were killed and how, connected the crimes."This is the fingerprint of a serial killer," said retired homicide detective John Cabrera.Cabrera's worked on high-profile serial killer cases, including the East Area Rapist....
Suspect in Family's Kidnapping Found; Victims Still Missing
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified...
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
$95k reward offered for information on a series of homicides in Stockton, California, officials say
A series of homicides in Stockton, California, are believed to be related, the city's police department says, and officials are offering an $95,000 reward for information in the case.
Stockton Serial Killer Victims Had Four Things In Common
The Stockton Police Department confirmed to Newsweek that an investigation showed that each of the five victims was "ambushed."
2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco...
Stockton police continue search for apparent serial killer tied to 6 murders, release video
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton, California, released a video Tuesday of a person of interest believed to be connected to six unprovoked murders of men ages 21 to 54 over the last few months. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the six slayings. All...
Arrest made in Monday Hayward homicide
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim […]
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
Oakland school shooters caught on camera in video released by OPD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools. The new video showed two armed subjects running towards […]
‘He served his time’: Attorney says ‘pillowcase rapist’ no longer a threat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being convicted of raping multiple women in Sacramento, Ronald Feldmeier spent three decades behind bars. Feldmeier achieved notoriety for his crimes — he was called the “pillowcase rapist” for using a pillowcase to stifle his victims’ screams — and was targeted by other inmates. “He served his time, which was […]
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
