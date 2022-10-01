Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersBradley, IL
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Soccer Sectional Information
The 2022 IHSAA boys soccer sectional will take place next week at Hobart High School. KV will take on Valparaiso on Monday, October 3rd starting at 6 p.m. Sectional games and dates are as follows:. OCT. 4 @ 5 PM: Hobart vs. Crown Point. OCT. 4 @ 7 PM: Lowell...
nwindianabusiness.com
To Video Palace’s rescue
Brian Greenfield recognized a good business opportunity when he saw it. In May, Greenfield, owner of Game Changers, 4303 Franklin St. in Michigan City, completed the purchase of Video Palace, 1811 E 37th Ave., in Hobart. The businesses complement each other. Both specialize in selling used vintage and newer video games, as well as gaming consoles and other novelties, including movies, books, toys and Funko Pops.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
hometownnewsnow.com
Sand Festival Coming Back to Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival, a three-day art festival celebrating Michigan City's beautiful lakefront, will return to Washington Park for its second year. The festival in 2023 is scheduled for June 9-11. "Everyone who attended this great event last year saw the most incredible works...
Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success
DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
wsplradio.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Indiana Family of Three Dies in Weekend Accident on Catlin – Indianola Road
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday, October 2, 2022on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola claimed the lives of Lee J. Hall, age 52, Felisha J. Hall, age 46, and their daughter, Madison G. Hall age 18 all of Oxford, Indiana.
WISH-TV
3 members of northwest Indiana family die in head-on crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery, head-on collision in eastern Illinois. The Vermilion County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department says 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, Illinois.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
Hidden treasures found during renovation project at suburban country club
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - History is coming to life at the Olympia Fields Country Club in the south suburbs. A major renovation is underway at one of the country’s biggest and oldest golf clubs — And what they are finding is amazing. Olympia Fields Country Club Historian Bob...
wkvi.com
State Road 14 in Pulaski County to be Closed for Projects
State Road 14 near Winamac will be closed beginning on or after Monday, October 10 for the replacement of two small structures between U.S. 35 and State Road 39. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say work is expected to wrap up by the end of November. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
22 WSBT
Restricted lanes in LaPorte resurfacing project expected to slow down traffic
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — INDOT will be closing some lanes of State Road 2 just west of LaPorte Monday for a resurfacing project. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane. The project is expected to take a week to complete. Officials say drivers should expect stopped traffic...
wbiw.com
Lowell ISP trooper promoted to detective
LOWELL – Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Trooper Rachel Dykstra to a detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Detective Dykstra will be assigned to the Cybercrime and Investigative Technologies Section where she will be conducting investigations. Detective Dykstra earned this promotion...
Inside Indiana Business
La Porte marks opening of $35M mixed-use development
Two years after breaking ground, Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties is ready to mark the opening of The Banks, a $35 million mixed-use development near Clear Lake in La Porte. The 194-unit apartment complex includes 5,000-square-feet of retail space at the NewPorte Landing development site. A ribbon cutting ceremony is...
Portillo's teams up with Lou Malnati's to create Italian beef deep dish pizza
It doesn't get more Chicago than this -- and you can get it delivered nationwide.
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
WANE-TV
Semi engulfed in flames after driver loses control on I-90
GARY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a semitrailer escaped uninjured in a fiery crash that shut down a portion of the Indiana Toll Road on Friday night, according to a release from Indiana State Police. State police determined the driver, 51-year-old Antonio Dodson from Tennessee, lost control of...
