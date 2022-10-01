ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham, MA
Boston, MA
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Annual Fall Fair at Plymouth Church

FRAMINGHAM – Lots of shoppers attended the annual fall fair at Plymouth Church of Framingham today, October 1. The parking lot was packed, and every space of the church was filled with items for sale. There was a white elephant sale, a book room, a jewelry room, and even...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory

A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
BOSTON, MA
Christa Mcauliffe
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96

SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff

BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Helen (Keyes) Richardson, 102

WAYLAND – Helen (Keyes) Richardson, of Wayland, 102, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 24, 1920 the daughter of the late Orman Keyes and Carlotta (Pendell) Keyes. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William Franklin...
WAYLAND, MA
Dianna Carney

You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!

(KINGSTON, MA) Calling all pup parents and furry friends! You're invited to Barktoberfest, hosted by JB's Indoor Dog Park! This festive fall event will feature many paw-some activities that are for both you and your four-legged leashed-lad can enjoy. From a delightfully adorable dog costume contest to eats & treats from local vendors, this Halloween affair promise more treats than tricks!
KINGSTON, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83

BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick

BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
