Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah Villanueva
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Focus of Friday’s Brown Bag Lecture at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continueson Friday, October 7 with a “historical look beyond the outward beauty of our New England towns into a chilling past.”. Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and...
2nd Annual Framingham Indigenous Peoples’ Day Event Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The second Indigenous Peoples’ day event in the City of Framingham will be held Monday at Fuller Middle School outside at the amphitheatre. If it rains, the event will be held inside the Fuller Middle gym. The public is invited to attend.
Gateway Camera Club Presents Introduction To Street Photography on October 25
FRAMINGHAM – The Gateway Camera Club will present An Introduction to Street Photography: From Beginner to Advanced Topics with James Maher on October 25 from 7 to 9;30 p.m. via Zoom. This session will cover a wide range of street photography topics, beginning with an introduction to the genre...
Vocal & Chamber Music Concert iat Eliot Church in South Natick
NATICK – The Eliot Church of South Natick will host a concert of vocal and chamber music on Sunday, October 30, at 3p.m. The performers include soprano Jennifer O’Brien, clarinetist Hunter Bennett, and pianist Stephen James. The program will feature Le Tombeau de Ravel, Valse-Caprices for clarinet and...
PHOTOS: Annual Fall Fair at Plymouth Church
FRAMINGHAM – Lots of shoppers attended the annual fall fair at Plymouth Church of Framingham today, October 1. The parking lot was packed, and every space of the church was filled with items for sale. There was a white elephant sale, a book room, a jewelry room, and even...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory
A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham High Marching Band Participates in New Bedford Event Today
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band will participate at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition in New Bedford today, October 2. The NESBA event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at New Bedford High School. The Flyers are scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m., with the host New Bedford performing last after them.
Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, Travel Agent, Former President of Natick League of Women Voters, & Natick Town Meeting Member
NATICK – Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare in Natick. Mother, homemaker, travel agent and active Natick citizen, Carolyn was born in 1926 in Fredonia, New York, daughter of Richard and Carolyn Shaver, and grew up in Saranac Lake, New York.
Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96
SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff
BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
Helen (Keyes) Richardson, 102
WAYLAND – Helen (Keyes) Richardson, of Wayland, 102, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 24, 1920 the daughter of the late Orman Keyes and Carlotta (Pendell) Keyes. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William Franklin...
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!
(KINGSTON, MA) Calling all pup parents and furry friends! You're invited to Barktoberfest, hosted by JB's Indoor Dog Park! This festive fall event will feature many paw-some activities that are for both you and your four-legged leashed-lad can enjoy. From a delightfully adorable dog costume contest to eats & treats from local vendors, this Halloween affair promise more treats than tricks!
WCVB
Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83
BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham Mayor Sisitsky & Sheriff Koutoujian Host Safety Fair For Families
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham’s Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian teamed up to host the first-ever back-to-school safety fair today, October 1 at Cushing Memorial Park. The event featured a touch-a-truck event, free lunch and kettle corn, the Framingham Public Library’s bookmobile, and the opportunity...
whdh.com
Franklin Park Zoo throws ‘Tropical Twos’ birthday party for animals, humans invited
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo invited everyone in the area– animals and humans alike– to celebrate Millie the tapir, Pablo the western lowland gorilla, Ptolemy the pygmy hippo and Scout the De Brazza’s monkey as all four endangered animals turned 2 years old Oct. 1.
whdh.com
Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick
BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
1 The holiest of Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur began at sundown last night. Due to the holiday there is no school for Framingham Public Schools and Keefe Technical High School today. Today is also World Teacher Day. Reminder, there is no school for students on Friday, October 7 due to...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
