Bellingham, WA

cascadiadaily.com

Poets, polkas, rebellious art and family secrets

Poetry, books, oysters and music are on the roster this week. Also, people will have the chance to do the “Chicken Dance” at Oktoberfest, head to the Cirque Lab for a vinyl release and show up for an illuminating artist talk in La Conner. Poetry in La Conner.
LA CONNER, WA
kpug1170.com

Millions coming to Whatcom County to fight opioid crisis

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state will soon be receiving a hefty chunk of change to combat the opioid crisis and Whatcom County will get some of the money. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that three opioid makers will pay the state $518 million to settle a lawsuit he filed in 2021.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Proposed city budget includes funds for a climate action office

Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood’s vision for a city-specific climate action office may become a reality. Funds for the climate action office, which Fleetwood initially discussed with Bellingham City Council members in June, were incorporated into the mayor’s city budget proposals for 2023 and 2024. “Climate change remains the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What’s the Deal With: The ‘Rail Trail Historic Site’ markers?

The small, numbered markers dotting Taylor Dock and the area around Bellingham Bay promise factoid enlightenment under the title “Rail Trail Historic Site.”. “Reid Brothers Boiler Works built in 1912,” declares No. 5 at 10th Street and Douglas Avenue. Nearby, No. 9 notes the spot where “The Fairhaven Canning Company was built on pilings over the water at this site in 1897, became a PAF building.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Meet the man mapping Bellingham’s trees, one park at a time

When John Wesselink starts talking about trees, all that eager listeners can do is try to keep up with him, not just in absorbing the information he shares, but physically, too. With his eyes on the canopy, Wesselink will zig, zag and zip to the next tree he can’t wait to talk about.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Point Roberts hopes for workers, visitors after border restrictions lifted

Point Roberts business owners and residents see a light at the end of the tunnel they have been trudging through for two and a half years. Since Oct. 1, travelers entering Canada no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or use the ArriveCan app to declare their quarantine plans or symptoms. The border restrictions, which had been in place since October 2021, lifted Saturday.
POINT ROBERTS, WA
My Clallam County

Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
SEQUIM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

North to Alaska — from Everett

PAE-ANC, OMG. Whatcom and Skagit county residents no longer have to drive as far south to fly north. Starting in November, Alaska Airlines is adding an Anchorage nonstop flight at Paine Field in Everett. The new flight is one of several upcoming changes that will affect air travel at Paine Field (PAE) and Bellingham International Airport (BLI), the main hubs of commercial aviation for the northwest corner of Washington state.
BELLINGHAM, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.

The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
ARLINGTON, WA

