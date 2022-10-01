Read full article on original website
cascadiadaily.com
Poets, polkas, rebellious art and family secrets
Poetry, books, oysters and music are on the roster this week. Also, people will have the chance to do the “Chicken Dance” at Oktoberfest, head to the Cirque Lab for a vinyl release and show up for an illuminating artist talk in La Conner. Poetry in La Conner.
whatcomtalk.com
Assistance League of Bellingham Invites You to Their Annual Yule Boutique
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Our homes and shop rooms have been filled with a burst of energy as we are preparing to share our love this season. Here’s a peek at the variety of festive offerings for your shopping pleasure. This year we’re embracing our creativity with...
kpug1170.com
Millions coming to Whatcom County to fight opioid crisis
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state will soon be receiving a hefty chunk of change to combat the opioid crisis and Whatcom County will get some of the money. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that three opioid makers will pay the state $518 million to settle a lawsuit he filed in 2021.
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Country music star Loretta Lynn, who started family, musical career in Whatcom, dies at 90
The legend, who lived in the Custer area for 11 years, died in her sleep, according to a statement from the family.
Check out Bellingham’s newest $31 million school
The outside of the school is meant to reflect a Craftsman design with natural tones that mirror neighboring house architecture.
Whatcom County peak in Twin Sisters mountain range gets its official name
The mountain, which reportedly had not been previously named, is 6,480 feet tall and located approximately a half mile south of the South Twin.
Time to say goodbye for the season to Bellingham’s waterfront The Portal Container Village
Businesses there include Kulshan Brewing’s Trackside beer garden, Sun-E-Land Bikes, Rain or Shine Riviera Club and The Selkie Scoop.
cascadiadaily.com
Proposed city budget includes funds for a climate action office
Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood’s vision for a city-specific climate action office may become a reality. Funds for the climate action office, which Fleetwood initially discussed with Bellingham City Council members in June, were incorporated into the mayor’s city budget proposals for 2023 and 2024. “Climate change remains the...
cascadiadaily.com
What’s the Deal With: The ‘Rail Trail Historic Site’ markers?
The small, numbered markers dotting Taylor Dock and the area around Bellingham Bay promise factoid enlightenment under the title “Rail Trail Historic Site.”. “Reid Brothers Boiler Works built in 1912,” declares No. 5 at 10th Street and Douglas Avenue. Nearby, No. 9 notes the spot where “The Fairhaven Canning Company was built on pilings over the water at this site in 1897, became a PAF building.”
Upset by being cutoff at Bellingham casino, man allegedly threatens employees with gun
The man was reportedly cut off after breaking a beer bottle in the bathroom.
cascadiadaily.com
Meet the man mapping Bellingham’s trees, one park at a time
When John Wesselink starts talking about trees, all that eager listeners can do is try to keep up with him, not just in absorbing the information he shares, but physically, too. With his eyes on the canopy, Wesselink will zig, zag and zip to the next tree he can’t wait to talk about.
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
cascadiadaily.com
Point Roberts hopes for workers, visitors after border restrictions lifted
Point Roberts business owners and residents see a light at the end of the tunnel they have been trudging through for two and a half years. Since Oct. 1, travelers entering Canada no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or use the ArriveCan app to declare their quarantine plans or symptoms. The border restrictions, which had been in place since October 2021, lifted Saturday.
Bellingham man threatens to shoot ER staff, exposes himself in hospital waiting room
When police located him walking away from the hospital, he reportedly doubled down on his threat to shoot staff.
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
cascadiadaily.com
North to Alaska — from Everett
PAE-ANC, OMG. Whatcom and Skagit county residents no longer have to drive as far south to fly north. Starting in November, Alaska Airlines is adding an Anchorage nonstop flight at Paine Field in Everett. The new flight is one of several upcoming changes that will affect air travel at Paine Field (PAE) and Bellingham International Airport (BLI), the main hubs of commercial aviation for the northwest corner of Washington state.
northcountyoutlook.com
Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.
The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
46-year-old man arrested after standoff with police at Whatcom County motel Tuesday
The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with a firearm, according to jail records.
