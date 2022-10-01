Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian death toll exceeds 100 in Florida
As restoration efforts proceed following Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida’s southwest coast so does the death toll. RECOMMENDED: How to use for FEMA help after Hurricane Ian. ABC Action News is sharing the death toll primarily based on information gathered by ABC News. ABC News has decided primarily based...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, greater than half a million Florida residents confronted one other day with out electrical energy Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for these trapped inside houses inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Restaurants Across Florida Rebuild After Hurricane Ian
When Jacques Cariot walked into his wood-clad eating room at Bleu Provence in Naples, Florida, after Hurricane Ian had handed and noticed the water had been 6 toes deep inside, it was really a reduction. He had feared the devastation to the Grand Award-winning restaurant could be worse. “When the water hits that level, everything has to be replaced,” Cariot advised Wine Spectator a number of days after Ian got here ashore. “But we really do consider ourselves lucky.”
Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Florida
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that President Biden might be briefed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visits Fort Myers Wednesday to survey harm inflicted by Hurricane Ian. Jean-Pierre mentioned the Republican governor might be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and different state...
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian – WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can obtain some reduction in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced it’s offering assistance in the type of grants to pay for short-term housing, private property loss and different disaster-related bills. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Biden to meet with DeSantis, tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida live updates
“I probably went to shul more than many of you did. You all think I’m kidding,” Biden mentioned to laughter final week throughout a ceremony celebrating Rosh Hashanah, pointing at a rabbi from Wilmington, Del. “He can tell you I’m not. I’m not.”. “I’m a...
Florida Cities Crushed by Ian Face Highest Borrowing Costs in Decade
Florida cities seeking to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian can be financing their efforts throughout the worst surroundings for municipal borrowing in greater than a decade. Washed-out roads and bridges are solely essentially the most obvious examples of pressing infrastructure repairs that the state and its localities are...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will go to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and native governments will work as one to assist rebuild houses, companies and lives — placing politics on mute for now to focus on these in want. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
Florida farmers report significant damage from Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian’s affect on the farming business has been significant, damaging crops, livestock and leaving farmers hoping to salvage what they will. The proprietor of 1 farm close to Sarasota says greater than 250 cows had been misplaced, with their workers believing the quantity will go up, given all of their 18 buildings had been affected by the storm.
Florida deputy, one of department’s youngest, fatally shot
POLK CITY, Fla. – A 21-year deputy was fatally shot Tuesday whereas serving a warrant in central Florida, authorities stated. The deputy was shot after getting into a trailer within the early morning with three different deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect needed for failing to look on a felony drug cost, stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Florida continues with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts
WASHINGTON (CNS) — As authorities in Florida continued rescue efforts, Catholic parishes and dioceses within the U.S. moved quickly to gather assist within the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned it might take years to rebuild what was destroyed. Residents of Florida and the Carolinas...
21-Year-Old Central Florida Deputy Shot and Killed While Serving Warrant – NBC 6 South Florida
A 21-year-old deputy in central Florida was killed early Tuesday morning whereas serving a felony drug warrant. NBC affiliate WESH-TV stories the capturing came about in Polk City round 3 a.m., when the deputy was certainly one of 4 responding to a failure to seem on a felony meth warrant.
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
‘Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad’
GENEVA, Fla. – New video exhibits how a lot flooding there may be inside a number of houses in Geneva, Florida. Residents introduced FOX 35 News into their flooded houses by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, fridges, and rather more inside their houses are underwater.
Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after crash in Washington County, troopers say
An Oklahoma man died on Monday after a crash in Washington County, troopers stated. Douglas Owens, 51, died after the motorbike he was using missed a flip, crashed and rolled, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police stated. Owens was heading west on Arkansas 74 in West Fork round 4...
Ohio Task Force 1 helps search Florida’s ‘hardest-hit’ areas following Hurricane Ian
On Sunday members returned to the coast for wide-area searches by land and water and went house-to-house to clear constructions. The activity power checked on individuals who have been sheltered in place, making be aware of their areas. They additionally used search canines to search out individuals who could also...
Oath Keepers trial: Live coverage and latest updates, October 3
As a part of the Oath Keepers’ preparation to interrupt the congressional proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021, they stashed weapons, ammunition and hand grenades in a Comfort Inn in Arlington County, Va., the day earlier than, as a “Quick Reaction Force” to be summoned as wanted, federal prosecutor Jeffrey S. Nestler mentioned.
Candidates for Texas Governor Evaluate Their Debate Performances – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Days after the one gubernatorial debate in Edinburg within the Rio Grande Valley, the candidates for Texas governor have been on the highway attempting to get Texans to the polls and evaluating their efficiency with three weeks till early voting begins. Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is specializing in...
John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
