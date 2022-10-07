ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
State
Florida State
City
Captiva, FL
Local
Florida Industry
City
Sanibel, FL
blackchronicle.com

Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida’s Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian

PINE ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian destroyed a significant bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore final week, bringing a lethal storm surge, torrential rain and highly effective winds. In true “Florida Strong” style, crews bought to work and rapidly accomplished a brief bridge to the island that may present a much-needed lifeline to residents stranded for the reason that historic storm made landfall.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Vox

Hurricane Ian’s exceptional death toll, explained

Hurricane Ian is now the deadliest hurricane in the continental United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It made landfall on September 28 along Florida’s gulf coast at Category 4 strength, with sustained winds of 155 mph driving a storm surge as high as 18 feet, flinging boats and sweeping homes off foundations.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Wilma#Hurricanes#Power Lines#Hurricane Ian#Florida Power And Light#Tampa Electric#Poweroutage#Sebring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
WPTV

Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
MATLACHA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
388
Followers
115
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy