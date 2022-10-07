Read full article on original website
CBS News
Florida solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
FORT MYERS - Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
Hurricane Ian by the numbers: The scope of the catastrophic damage
Hurricane Ian is sure to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. history, after battering Southwest Florida last week.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
blackchronicle.com
Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida’s Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian
PINE ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian destroyed a significant bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore final week, bringing a lethal storm surge, torrential rain and highly effective winds. In true “Florida Strong” style, crews bought to work and rapidly accomplished a brief bridge to the island that may present a much-needed lifeline to residents stranded for the reason that historic storm made landfall.
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
Vox
Hurricane Ian’s exceptional death toll, explained
Hurricane Ian is now the deadliest hurricane in the continental United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It made landfall on September 28 along Florida’s gulf coast at Category 4 strength, with sustained winds of 155 mph driving a storm surge as high as 18 feet, flinging boats and sweeping homes off foundations.
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida
Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Southwest Florida school district targeting mid-October for reopening after Hurricane Ian
School campuses in Lee County, Florida, where Hurricane Ian made landfall, will remain closed more than two weeks after the storm that left some students and staff without housing.
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as search and recovery operations continue
The death toll from Hurricane Ian is climbing as additional fatalities have been reported in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Cuba, bringing the total to at least 101 people.
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
WPTV
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
