Warriors grind past Bulldogs

Orioles’ New Lease Unlocks $600M in Development Funds
The Orioles are committing to Baltimore, as the team and city look to collaborate on a development surrounding Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Team CEO John Angelos signaled his intent to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority to keep the team in their beloved Camden Yards. A potential sale of the team had stirred up chatter that it could move to Nashville or elsewhere.
Nottingham MD
Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners
The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires. One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
Bay Net
$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County
SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win
Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
Nottingham MD
Bowleys Quarters gas station sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—A Baltimore man is laughing all the way to the bank after buying a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Bowleys Quarters. Gordon Tegges is an avid player who enjoys playing both scratch-offs and draw games, having won $500 in the past. His decision to give the $5 Ravens X5 instant ticket a try resulted in a $100,000 score – his biggest win yet!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco
A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
thequakerquill.org
Review: Not Your Typical Murder Podcast
“Land of the Unsolved” is not your typical mystery or thriller podcast. It won’t send chills down your spine or make you frantically check the doors and windows before sleeping. Instead, it will open your eyes to the politics, and corruption, surrounding Baltimore. “An unsolved murder is like...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay
With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville girl
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville girl. Olivia Watson, 13, was last seen on September 6, 2022 in the Parkville area. Authorities say she is 5’6″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Olivia may stay in...
WMDT.com
Today’s Forecast: October 2, 2022
*** High Wind Warning in effect for Sussex County and the Maryland Beaches through Monday evening ***. *** Wind Advisory in effect for Kent, Worcester & Accomack Counties through Monday evening ***. Tonight will consist of cloudy skies, with periods of rain, windy conditions and chilly temperatures in the upper...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
grocerydive.com
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
WECT
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
