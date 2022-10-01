Williamsport, Pa. — A man was punched so hard while he was shopping, it broke his jaw in two places, according to police. The victim told police he "saw stars" moments after David Evans Braxton, 48, of Williamsport sucker punched him while in the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue on Sept. 22, police said. Although Braxton was yelling at him after the assault, the accuser told police had trouble understanding what Braxton was saying. ...

