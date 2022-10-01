Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to Binghamton 2-1 at Rainy Emmitt Field
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Anthony Lazaridis scored two goals to help Binghamton come from behind and defeat Bucknell 2-1 in a non-league men's soccer game Tuesday night at rain-soaked Emmitt Field. Cade McGrath tallied his second goal of the season for the Bison just 50 seconds into the match, but the Bearcats flipped the script with goals in the 39th and 64th minutes.
bucknellbison.com
Field Hockey Drops Sunday Non-League Game at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Bucknell field hockey team fell 3-0 at Cornell on Sunday to conclude a 1-1 weekend. Bucknell (4-7, 3-0 PL) struggled to generate offensive pressure, attempting just three shots against Cornell's 11. The Big Red jumped out in front early in the first, scoring with just...
bucknellbison.com
Richter Shines as Women’s Golf Concludes Play at Navy Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell women's golf team battled wet and windy conditions on Sunday and concluded the Navy Fall Invitational with a 335 team score. The Bison entered the final round in fifth place but slipped to a tie for 11th with a 36-hole total of 646. Freshman...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
webbweekly.com
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport. Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering...
thegnainsider.com
Introducing the 2022-2023 GNA Homecoming Court
For some, the picture-perfect homecoming might be a battle between rivaling football teams or possibly a formal dance for students. Here at Greater Nanticoke Area, it’s more than that; it’s a time for the student body to build connections over a shared sense of school spirit. The entire week leading up to the homecoming dance and football game encompasses many activities to build pride in being a part of GNA.
Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday,...
wkok.com
UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared
SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
lebtown.com
Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars
During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
WOLF
Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
Man suffers broken jaw after being punched while shopping
Williamsport, Pa. — A man was punched so hard while he was shopping, it broke his jaw in two places, according to police. The victim told police he "saw stars" moments after David Evans Braxton, 48, of Williamsport sucker punched him while in the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue on Sept. 22, police said. Although Braxton was yelling at him after the assault, the accuser told police had trouble understanding what Braxton was saying. ...
Men facing gun charges in Hazleton
Hazleton Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man with a gun in the area of East Broad and North Wyoming Streets. A short time later officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the earlier report and it was pulled over near North Laurel and West Oak Streets. Police found two men inside identified as Randy Marte-Montano and Stalin Reyes-Peraltra. In the vehicle they found two weapons, one identified as a handgun previously reported stolen by PSP Hazleton and another identified as a ghost gun. Both men now face charges of carrying a firearm without a license.
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police Find Parents of Boy Wandering City Streets in Middle of the Night
Pottsville parents are facing child endangerment charges after their son was found wandering the streets of the city early Wednesday morning. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Wednesday, September 26th, 2022 around 1:30am, a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of West Race Street wearing only a diaper, with his hands, feet and face covered in dirt.
Pedestrian seriously injured by driver in State College-area crash, investigation ongoing
More than half of all serious or fatal pedestrian crashes during the past decade in Centre County were in the Centre Region.
wkok.com
DACC Executive Director to be new Danville Superintendent
DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District is set to name its new permanent superintendent at next week’s school board meeting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Harry Mathias says the new recommended candidate is Dr. Molly Nied, the current Executive Director of the Danville Community Center. The official appointment vote will occur at the monthly school board meeting next Monday.
One of three cases against former Williamsport High School teacher dismissed
Williamsport, Pa. — A former high school teacher earned a small victory in county court Monday when one of three cases against him was dismissed. Judge Christian Frey called Christopher Yoder’s conversation with a student inappropriate, but not criminal. Related reading: Former Williamsport teacher sees more sex charges added “The testimony from the student established...
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
Man charged for allegedly inappropriately touching child during game of "horse"
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a child during a game of "horse." State police at Montoursville say the incident occurred during a holiday gathering around Easter 2014. Police recently found out about the incident when a Children and Youth Services worker contacted them. Douglas R. Holmes, 55, was with the child that day when he started playing a game of "horse" with them....
Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair
LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
