SAN ANTONIO – UTSA freshman defensive specialist Ava Camacho has been named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week; the league announced Monday. Camacho posted a 37-dig performance against Florida Atlantic in Friday night's victory as well as 21 digs in the match against Louisiana Tech on Sunday, totaling 58 on the week. Camacho's 37-dig outing against FAU is the second most digs by any C-USA player in a five-set match this season. Camacho is second to herself, having set the conference-high mark earlier this season against McNeese (39). Her 21 digs against Louisiana Tech are also tied for the most by any conference player in a three-set match this season.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO