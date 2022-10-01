Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
UTSA
UTSA claims seventh place at Trinity Forest Invitational
DALLAS — Led by top-15 finishes from Christian Fanfelle and David Harrison, the UTSA men's golf team finished in seventh place at the Trinity Forest Invitational, which wrapped up on Tuesday at Trinity Forest Golf Club (par 72/7,372 yards). Fanfelle finished in sole possession of fifth with a 9-under-par...
UTSA
UTSA wraps up ITA Men’s All-American Championships appearance
TULSA, Okla. – Three different Roadrunners competed in the ITA Men's All-American Championships this past weekend in Tulsa, Okla. Sebastian Rodriguez and Alan Magadan began competition on Saturday, Oct. 1, as a part of the prequalifying action. The two would need to place in the top 16 of prequalifying to participate in the qualifying round. Tiago Torres began play on Monday, Oct. 3, thanks to his preseason ranking which allowed him to begin at the qualification round. Rodriguez and Magadan also competed as a team in the doubles draw on Monday.
UTSA
Roadrunners soar up leaderboard on Monday at Trinity Forest Invitational
DALLAS — Bolstered by four par-or-better scorecards, the UTSA men's golf team moved four spots up the leaderboard into seventh place on Monday at the Trinity Forest Invitational at Trinity Forest Golf Club (par 72/7,372 yards). The Roadrunners posted a 4-under-par 284 in the second round to settle into...
UTSA
Ava Camacho tabbed as C-USA Defensive Player of the Week
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA freshman defensive specialist Ava Camacho has been named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week; the league announced Monday. Camacho posted a 37-dig performance against Florida Atlantic in Friday night's victory as well as 21 digs in the match against Louisiana Tech on Sunday, totaling 58 on the week. Camacho's 37-dig outing against FAU is the second most digs by any C-USA player in a five-set match this season. Camacho is second to herself, having set the conference-high mark earlier this season against McNeese (39). Her 21 digs against Louisiana Tech are also tied for the most by any conference player in a three-set match this season.
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
BKFC sends shockwaves throughout Monroe
Northeast Louisiana came down with a case of bare-knuckle fighting fever last Saturday. The afflicted crammed their way into Fant-Ewing Coliseum to find their cure, but nobody realized how strong of a dose they were set to receive. Louisiana’s first legal bare-knuckle fight in over 100 years came courtesy of...
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign. […]
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
wbrz.com
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston aldermen to consider utility-rate increase
Sometimes they’re hard. There are hard decisions the Ruston Board of Aldermen will be making next month after introducing an ordinance during Monday night’s monthly meeting — a meeting that took approximately 10 minutes at City Hall. At stake is utility prices for city of Ruston consumers,...
KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival celebrates Celtic culture at Kiroli Park
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival is preserving the Celtic Heritage. It’s the longest-running festival in Ouachita Parish. The event was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Kiroli Park, showcasing entertaining athletic tradition, storytelling and Celtic-themed music. One performer from the festival with Irish ancestors says he loves hearing stories about where he comes from and believes all heritages should be honored.
thegramblinite.com
2269 Martin L King Jr. Ave
Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Grambling - Updated two bed, 1 bath apartment in Grambling. This apartment offers a spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast area and washer/dryer hookups. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros, LLC Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
First ever Kidzcon event was held at the West Monroe Convention Center
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The first ever Kidzcon took place on October 1, 2022, at the West Monroe Convention Center. This event was fun for the whole family, with a schedule of activities happening all day long. Nathan Tremaine, the executive director of Kidzcon, gave insight on what Kidzcon is. Kidzcon is a holistic family […]
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Juvenile stabbed in altercation
A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man stopped with blue light on truck
A Ruston man stopped for an improper blue light on his vehicle was charged with resisting and battering sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly defied efforts to arrest and book him into the detention center. Jeremy Caldwell, 35, was stopped on the South Service Road at Tech Drive about 2:30...
KTBS
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m....
Monroe Police Department searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of […]
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed in the crash.
ST. Francis Medical Center host pet blessing event
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– ST. Francis Medical Center hosted a pet blessing to kick off the feast of ST. Francis, which is on October 4, 2022. ST. Francis is the patron saint of animals, so it is common to see pet blessings near the feast of St. Francis. Father James Dominic spoke about the pet blessing. […]
