Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland splits two boys’ soccer contests
Highland fell at Mansfield Senior in a Thursday boys’ soccer game by a 10-0 count. The score was 4-0 at the half and the Tygers added six more goals in the second half to pull away for the decision. The Scots turned things around quickly, though, and beat Crestview...
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Seven local high school football teams ranked in State Top Ten
The Associated Press released their entire high school football poll Monday
morrowcountysentinel.com
Two girls’ golfers from county in district meet
Two Morrow County girls’ golfers competed in the Division II golf meet hosted by Darby Creek on Monday. Both Northmor’s Katelyn Miley and Highland’s Ceci Grassbaugh tied for 14th in the meet with rounds of 88. Miley shot 43-45-88, while Grassbaugh shot 45-43-88. Only the top team and top individual golfer not on that team advanced to the state meet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusmessenger.com
West Jefferson’s homecoming court
West Jefferson High School’s homecoming court includes: (front row, from left) Kayelee Harding, Breanna Harrell, Rylee Hart, Autumn Lewis, Brooke Mannon; (back row) Tanner Salyer, Luke Taylor, Ben Ryan, Ethan Hostetler and Jake Fitzpatrick. Autumn Lewis was named queen, and Ethan Hostetler was named king in a ceremony prior to West Jefferson’s Sept. 30 home football game against West Liberty Salem.
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Five Points Fashion Revue
MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
morrowcountysentinel.com
REFLECTIONSChanges in career offerings for women
Reading a news article from the Morrow County Independent in1949, it names the careers offered to women that year when the first Career Day was held at Cardington High School. The story explained the program was prepared and sponsored by the Homemaking IV class designed to help junior and senior high school girls choose a suitable occupation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
WSYX ABC6
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
rejournals.com
Adena Corporation wraps construction on 160,000-square-foot spec warehouse in Ohio
Adena Corporation has completed construction on Airport West, a 160,000-square-foot speculative manufacturing/warehouse facility situated on 15 acres in Mansfield, Ohio. Located at the intersection of Bowman Street and Cairns Road, the facility features 32’ clear height, 17 docks, eight drive-in doors, a 36-space concrete parking lot and 1,400 square feet of office space. It is adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and a short drive to I-71, making it easily accessible to Columbus Cleveland and Chicago.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut student injured by parade float
A fundraiser has raised more than $81,000 for a Big Walnut student injured during the homecoming parade Friday. According to the GoFundMe page, a Big Walnut student only identified as Kenny, 11, was injured during the parade when he fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
Comments / 0