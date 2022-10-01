ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whitman.edu

Women's Golf Places Fourth At Culturame Classic

CANBY, Ore. - The Whitman College women's golf team concluded Day 1 of the Culturame Classic in fourth place and maintained that position through the final 18 holes after shooting a full 40 strokes better than fifth place Linfield. Katya Kurkoski moved up a spot in the individual leaderboard and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pro-abortion rally at Whitman College

Students turn out for a pro-abortion rally on Ankeny Field at Whitman College, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
WALLA WALLA, WA
whitman.edu

Whitman Debate Team Celebrates Historic Victory at Rice University

Late last month, in Houston Texas, the Whitman College Debate and Forensics team won dramatically—taking the top three places in the Rice University Classic. All three Whitman parliamentary pairs teams advanced to the quarterfinals and finished in the top three positions, making it a triple close-out, a first in Whitman debate history.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Episcopal Priest's Jeopardy! Streak Comes to an End

For four days, Walla Walla was the home of the reigning champion of Jeopardy!. That changed Friday, Sept. 30, as David Sibley of Walla Walla lost to Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey. Sibley finished in third place in final game, adding $1,000 in...
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pacific, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Sports
yaktrinews.com

Water line break affects 20 homes in Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, City of Kennewick Public Works Crews worked to restore water after a water line break off of 46th avenue near Ledbetter Street. Evidence of water rushing down the street could be seen on the road, sidewalks and residents’ front yards; rocks and gravel had been moved into peoples’ lawns and driveways as a result of the line break. Some homes already had restoration crews, parked out front with equipment to mitigate the effects of water leaking into their houses.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwc#Whitman College#Northwest Conference#Women S Soccer Falls#Nwc Action#Plu
nbcrightnow.com

Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community

Kennewick, Wash. - In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Have A “Crepe” Time At New Tri-Cities Restaurant

This weekend a new Tri-Cities business was celebrating their grand opening in Kennewick and people are raving! They specialize in crepes, both sweet and spicy!. WHERE IS IT LOCATED? 2100 N. Belfair St. in Kennewick! The new restaurant is called El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus and they specialize in both authentic Mexican food and crepes. "We want everyone to just feel welcome when they come in and like they're a part of our family. We do have for all of our crepes, we have vegan and gluten free options, we have an alternative batter. So we're really trying to also bring a different style and be able to accommodate dietary restrictions" say the owners in a recent interview.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 11 and 41

Construction completed at Richland railroad crossing

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton has announced that road crews have finished reconstruction work at the Swift Boulevard/Cemetery Road access railroad crossing in the late afternoon of October 2. Work started September 29, including rail crossing replacement, the addition of concrete panels, new rail ties and repaving,...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
PLANetizen

Smart Growth Plan Hopes to Rein in Sprawl in Walla Walla

With their town surrounded by valuable agricultural land, officials in Walla Walla, Washington are particularly attuned to the need to rein in sprawl and encourage smart growth as the population grows. As Patrick Sisson explains in Planning Magazine, when it came time to update the city’s comprehensive plan, the city’s planners worked to reform and streamline complicated, outdated zoning codes and support more density and multifamily development.
WALLA WALLA, WA
EDNPub

Attack on Hermiston teen leads to three arrests

HERMISTON — An assault of a 17-year-old male in Hermiston has led to three arrests — a mother, her 16-year-old son and a 19-year-old male. Hermiston police arrested Tanisha Monique Lashay Williams, 33, and her son for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct and arrested Kennith Franklin Brown, 19, for third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and five counts of menacing.
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy