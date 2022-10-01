Read full article on original website
Related
whitman.edu
Women's Golf Places Fourth At Culturame Classic
CANBY, Ore. - The Whitman College women's golf team concluded Day 1 of the Culturame Classic in fourth place and maintained that position through the final 18 holes after shooting a full 40 strokes better than fifth place Linfield. Katya Kurkoski moved up a spot in the individual leaderboard and...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Pro-abortion rally at Whitman College
Students turn out for a pro-abortion rally on Ankeny Field at Whitman College, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
whitman.edu
Whitman Debate Team Celebrates Historic Victory at Rice University
Late last month, in Houston Texas, the Whitman College Debate and Forensics team won dramatically—taking the top three places in the Rice University Classic. All three Whitman parliamentary pairs teams advanced to the quarterfinals and finished in the top three positions, making it a triple close-out, a first in Whitman debate history.
Chronicle
Washington Episcopal Priest's Jeopardy! Streak Comes to an End
For four days, Walla Walla was the home of the reigning champion of Jeopardy!. That changed Friday, Sept. 30, as David Sibley of Walla Walla lost to Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey. Sibley finished in third place in final game, adding $1,000 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
WSP trooper shot in the line of duty to be greeted with parade as he returns home to Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 27, returned home on Sunday after he was shot in the face in the line of duty just over a week ago. Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP and a Walla Walla native, drove himself to the hospital on Sept. 22 after he was rammed by a car, then shot multiple times.
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
yaktrinews.com
Water line break affects 20 homes in Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, City of Kennewick Public Works Crews worked to restore water after a water line break off of 46th avenue near Ledbetter Street. Evidence of water rushing down the street could be seen on the road, sidewalks and residents’ front yards; rocks and gravel had been moved into peoples’ lawns and driveways as a result of the line break. Some homes already had restoration crews, parked out front with equipment to mitigate the effects of water leaking into their houses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers have chosen the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco restaurant. Here are the results
What better way to celebrate National Taco Day than to check out the winner of the Herald’s poll to determine the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco spot.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community
Kennewick, Wash. - In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food...
DEQ fines Lamb Weston in Hermiston $127,000 for nitrogen pollution
A Lamb Weston potato plant in Boardman at the Port of Morrow. The company is facing a fine for unpermitted nitrogen discharges over a contaminated aquifer at its Hermiston plant nearby. (Kathy Aney/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston allowed hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen to be...
Have A “Crepe” Time At New Tri-Cities Restaurant
This weekend a new Tri-Cities business was celebrating their grand opening in Kennewick and people are raving! They specialize in crepes, both sweet and spicy!. WHERE IS IT LOCATED? 2100 N. Belfair St. in Kennewick! The new restaurant is called El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus and they specialize in both authentic Mexican food and crepes. "We want everyone to just feel welcome when they come in and like they're a part of our family. We do have for all of our crepes, we have vegan and gluten free options, we have an alternative batter. So we're really trying to also bring a different style and be able to accommodate dietary restrictions" say the owners in a recent interview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 11 and 41
Construction completed at Richland railroad crossing
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton has announced that road crews have finished reconstruction work at the Swift Boulevard/Cemetery Road access railroad crossing in the late afternoon of October 2. Work started September 29, including rail crossing replacement, the addition of concrete panels, new rail ties and repaving,...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick
Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
PLANetizen
Smart Growth Plan Hopes to Rein in Sprawl in Walla Walla
With their town surrounded by valuable agricultural land, officials in Walla Walla, Washington are particularly attuned to the need to rein in sprawl and encourage smart growth as the population grows. As Patrick Sisson explains in Planning Magazine, when it came time to update the city’s comprehensive plan, the city’s planners worked to reform and streamline complicated, outdated zoning codes and support more density and multifamily development.
Attack on Hermiston teen leads to three arrests
HERMISTON — An assault of a 17-year-old male in Hermiston has led to three arrests — a mother, her 16-year-old son and a 19-year-old male. Hermiston police arrested Tanisha Monique Lashay Williams, 33, and her son for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct and arrested Kennith Franklin Brown, 19, for third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and five counts of menacing.
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
Drunk driver rolled off road between Basin City and Othello early on Sunday
OTHELLO, Wash. — Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle rollover off the side of Sagehill Rd on the north side of their jurisdiction Sunday morning, only to find the responsible party was clearly drunk. According to a social media post...
Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day
No business or contractor waste accepted.
Comments / 0