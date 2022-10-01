Read full article on original website
Related
Time to say goodbye for the season to Bellingham’s waterfront The Portal Container Village
Businesses there include Kulshan Brewing’s Trackside beer garden, Sun-E-Land Bikes, Rain or Shine Riviera Club and The Selkie Scoop.
KING-5
Anacortes-based SeaBear Smokehouse has been satisfying seafood lovers for 65 years
ANACORTES, Wash. — Salmon tastes great on its own, but when it’s smoked, the flavor reaches another level. That’s one of the reasons Anacortes-based SeaBear Smokehouse has been making seafood lovers happy for 65 years. "Smoked salmon out of the Pacific Northwest is unlike any other smoked...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington's picks for the top five things to do locally with kids this...
Country music star Loretta Lynn, who started family, musical career in Whatcom, dies at 90
The legend, who lived in the Custer area for 11 years, died in her sleep, according to a statement from the family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
Meet the man mapping Bellingham’s trees, one park at a time
When John Wesselink starts talking about trees, all that eager listeners can do is try to keep up with him, not just in absorbing the information he shares, but physically, too. With his eyes on the canopy, Wesselink will zig, zag and zip to the next tree he can’t wait to talk about.
whidbeylocal.com
Erin and Ross Egge are the New Owners of Dancing Fish Vineyards and Winery
Erin and Ross Egge purchased Dancing Vineyards in Freeland from Nancy and Brad Thompson in June of 2022. Erin says, “We fell in love with Dancing Fish the first time we visited in 2017. When we found out Dancing Fish was for sale, we knew that we wanted to build our work and lives around it.”
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
Whatcom County peak in Twin Sisters mountain range gets its official name
The mountain, which reportedly had not been previously named, is 6,480 feet tall and located approximately a half mile south of the South Twin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatcom-news.com
Rollover crash closes I-5 northbound lanes through Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:15pm, Monday, October 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Nooksack River bride north of the Main Street interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. Initial reports from the scene were that multiple cars were involved and...
northcountyoutlook.com
Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.
The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
Bellingham plans to add bike lanes in several areas. But not everyone is happy
Public hearing set Monday as City Council returns to in-person meetings.
140 luxury homes are coming to Whatcom County. Check out the price points
On a clear day, the homes are expected to have views of Birch Bay, the San Juan Islands, the Cascade Mountains and Mount Baker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Barrett Road in Ferndale blocked due to police response to “an armed and dangerous subject”
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 5:40am on Tuesday, October 4th, Barrett Road has been blocked and businesses at the northeast corner of Barrett Road and Main Street were reportedly closed. Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the area and according to radioed reports the road and business closures...
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Standoff at Whatcom motel ends nearly 6 hours after man with rifle locks himself in room
The motel and other area businesses were locked down during the incident.
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
lyndentribune.com
Families embrace non-traditional education
WHATCOM — For Beth Perry, homeschooling her three children means learning “all together and all the time.”
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
lyndentribune.com
LEGALS- October 5, 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LYNDEN, AMENDING SECTION 13.24. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 300 4th Street, Lynden, Washington. The Ordinance will be mailed upon request without cost. This publication by title is made pursuant to RCW 35A.12.160. Adopted October 3, 2022.
Comments / 0