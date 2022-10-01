ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit - Stanwood - Arlington's picks for the top five things to do locally with kids this...
STANWOOD, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Meet the man mapping Bellingham’s trees, one park at a time

When John Wesselink starts talking about trees, all that eager listeners can do is try to keep up with him, not just in absorbing the information he shares, but physically, too. With his eyes on the canopy, Wesselink will zig, zag and zip to the next tree he can’t wait to talk about.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Rollover crash closes I-5 northbound lanes through Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:15pm, Monday, October 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Nooksack River bride north of the Main Street interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. Initial reports from the scene were that multiple cars were involved and...
FERNDALE, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.

The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
ARLINGTON, WA
My Clallam County

Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
SEQUIM, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
lyndentribune.com

LEGALS- October 5, 2022

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LYNDEN, AMENDING SECTION 13.24. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 300 4th Street, Lynden, Washington. The Ordinance will be mailed upon request without cost. This publication by title is made pursuant to RCW 35A.12.160. Adopted October 3, 2022.
LYNDEN, WA

