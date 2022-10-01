Texas A&M (3-2) is on the outside looking in after five games played in the 2022 college football season, dropping their second game of the year against the Mississippi State Bulldogs 42-24 among a very loud (cowbells!), and very intimidating Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday afternoon. The Aggies trailed 14-0 going into halftime after consistently stalling on offense, while missed opportunities on defense kept them from swinging any sort of momentum their way, while the problems continued to pile up throughout the rest of the game. After a Randy Bond 24-yard field goal, the Aggies began to find some offensive rhythm...

