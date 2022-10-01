Read full article on original website
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?
See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Eight
With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
thecorsaironline.com
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles
Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
Complex
Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles
Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
foxla.com
Bad Bunny honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant during Los Angeles concert
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Vanessa Bryant was in attendance as Bad Bunny honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant during his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday night. Vanessa Bryant said the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar invited her to the show and she was welcome to bring whomever she wanted.
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LA
Today, the best pumpkin patches in Los Angeles are kind of like music festivals. Many of them have stages with bands playing, food trucks, carnival rides, and VIP wristbands that let you use cleaner bathrooms.
How Tapatío went from an LA staple to a nationwide favorite
Simply, known as the Tapatío man the Mexican horseman with a signature look has helped unite many nationwide. However, it isn't his unique style that has connected many across the United States — it's what he's selling. Tapatío hot sauce is a Los Angeles staple and has become an essential pantry item for so many homes across the U.S. Vice President of Tapatío Foods Luis Saveedra said his father Luis Saveedra Sr. started the small business in Maywood, Calif. back in 1971. At the time, it was his side hustle."My father would take a bottle to work and all his co-workers would...
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
foxla.com
Inglewood rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown, family says
LOS ANGELES - Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, and the gunman remains on the loose. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Police said they believe Half Ounce - whose legal name...
Here's How To Apply For LA's Section 8 Waitlist
The city of Los Angeles has announced that on Oct. 17 it will reopen its waitlist for the Section 8 housing voucher program. Here's everything you need to know to apply.
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown
Authorities today sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
Celebrating National Taco Day with Tito’s Tacos
Wirt Morton, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos and comedian Eric Schwartz joined us live with a preview of the Fifth Annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana event in Culver City. The event is set to take place today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the event’s website for more information....
Fast Casual
Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations
California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
news3lv.com
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Massive fire breaks out at former bank building in Boyle Heights
Authorities say a person of interest is being interviewed in connection to the fire.
