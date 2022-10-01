ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Let's Eat LA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Eight

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
thecorsaironline.com

'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bad Bunny honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant during Los Angeles concert

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Vanessa Bryant was in attendance as Bad Bunny honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant during his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday night. Vanessa Bryant said the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar invited her to the show and she was welcome to bring whomever she wanted.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

How Tapatío went from an LA staple to a nationwide favorite

Simply, known as the Tapatío man the Mexican horseman with a signature look has helped unite many nationwide. However, it isn't his unique style that has connected many across the United States — it's what he's selling. Tapatío hot sauce is a Los Angeles staple and has become an essential pantry item for so many homes across the U.S. Vice President of Tapatío Foods Luis Saveedra said his father Luis Saveedra Sr. started the small business in Maywood, Calif. back in 1971. At the time, it was his side hustle."My father would take a bottle to work and all his co-workers would...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrating National Taco Day with Tito’s Tacos

Wirt Morton, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos and comedian Eric Schwartz joined us live with a preview of the Fifth Annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana event in Culver City. The event is set to take place today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the event’s website for more information....
CULVER CITY, CA
Fast Casual

Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations

California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
FRESNO, CA
news3lv.com

Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
