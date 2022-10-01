ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesboro.com

Sheriff’s SCAN Earns Age Well Middle Tennessee SAGE Award

Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network volunteers a Sage Award Monday from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption October 4, 2022

Lots and LOTS of cats and dogs available for adoption during this weeks visit to PAWS. Several tiny kittens and one very large cat along with a ton of friendly playful dogs all in need of good homes. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Protecting Rutherford County Schools and Child Custody Issues

Individual schools within the Rutherford County School System continue to protect students from outsiders who should not be paying a visit to a local school…. That was county school director Dr. Jimmy Sullivan. Of course, the schools won’t have to worry about unwanted visitors this week, because schools are closed for fall break. But for parents who plan to visit their child at school next week, perhaps for a meeting with a teacher or to eat lunch with their student - - expect to show your drivers license if you're going beyond the school office or picking up a child early…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Betty Wingate Obituary

She was born February 9, 1936, in Cramerton, NC, the daughter of Laura Mullis Lloyd and H.A. Lloyd. She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She and her husband Kenneth S. Wingate were members of Smyrna Presbyterian Church in Smyrna, TN. She...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Grieving mother says Metro Schools isn't doing enough for security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We are not even to fall break yet and Metro Nashville Schools has suffered death threats, lockdowns and guns in schools. So far, Metro has spent $0 of its $476 million in federal funds to improve security. Two local anti-violence groups say we can’t delay this any longer. We need to act.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Police Talk with MTSU Students at Career Fair

Murfreesboro Police Department Recruitment Sgt. Jason Higgins and Engagement Coordinator Sgt. Amy Denton got an opportunity to talk with many MTSU students at a Career Fair held on campus Thursday. MPD has currently has opening for recruit officers & lateral transfers.
MURFREESBORO, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Robert Woods

OCCUPATION: WIDE RECEIVER FOR THE TENNESSEE TITANS. My sister Olivia has been the greatest influence and hero in my life. We lost her to cancer in 2007 while I was a freshman in high school. Olivia lived her life and fought her fight with such great courage. I hope I can live mine with similar spirit and strength.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sibilings at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe in Nashville

The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Police believe the suspect vehicle is a gray or silver Nissan SUV that is missing the driver’s side mirror, a release stated.
NASHVILLE, TN

