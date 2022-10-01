Read full article on original website
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
New York Is One of the Most Roach-Infested U.S. CitiesAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Commercial Observer
Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M
A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
larchmontloop.com
Photography Now Prohibited at Larchmont Manor Park
As you may have seen on our Instagram feed recently, Larchmont Manor Park, arguably one of the most photographed and iconic locations in the Village, is not allowing any photography. This rule is posted on a small sign in the Park, ostensibly to prevent any commercial activity, such as movie...
Cooking classes available in the Bronx at teaching kitchen
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Spice up a chicken dish, learn some creative use of cauliflower or try black bean brownies. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being reinvented at new cooking classes that are open to the public. SBH Teaching Kitchen officially was in service before the pandemic when in-person activities were canceled. When things […]
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY
CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
thehudsonindependent.com
Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever
Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations. Merchants, craftspeople and groups exhibiting within booths ranging along Beekman Avenue and...
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
NBC New York
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
Gotham Gazette
New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings
Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service Exams
The September application schedule for civil service tests has been made public by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). GDS Stand at Civil Service Live.Image by gdsteam From Flickr.
Largest price hike in nearly a decade for leases on NYC's rent-stabilized apartments now in effect
The change affects more than two million New Yorkers who reside in rent-stabilized apartments.
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
These Are The Best Places to Get Burgers in New York City
If you're looking for a delicious burger in the Big Apple, here are five of the best places to get one. Shake Shack is one of the most popular burger joints in New York City, and for good reason. Their burgers are juicy and flavorful, and their ShackBurgers are legendary. The ShackBurger is made with 100% American Angus beef, seasoned and cooked just the way you like it, then topped with ShackSauce, ShackPickles, and optional extras. You can add bacon or a fried egg to your choice of toppings, or opt for the ShackBurger All-American. A winning combination of fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and an irresistible menu make this one of New York’s classic burger joints.
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
