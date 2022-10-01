If you're looking for a delicious burger in the Big Apple, here are five of the best places to get one. Shake Shack is one of the most popular burger joints in New York City, and for good reason. Their burgers are juicy and flavorful, and their ShackBurgers are legendary. The ShackBurger is made with 100% American Angus beef, seasoned and cooked just the way you like it, then topped with ShackSauce, ShackPickles, and optional extras. You can add bacon or a fried egg to your choice of toppings, or opt for the ShackBurger All-American. A winning combination of fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and an irresistible menu make this one of New York’s classic burger joints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO