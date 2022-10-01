Read full article on original website
Dolce Aroma Italian Bakery Opening in Carlsbad
Authentic Italian Cafe and Restaurant Headed to La Costa This Winter
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Chorus - Fall Open House
The award-winning San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines International wants your voice to be heard. The Chorus, a 4-part a cappella harmony group singing in the barbershop style, invites interested singers to join them on October 5, 2022 from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. to learn more about the vocal assessment and audition process.
iheart.com
This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America
A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
coolsandiegosights.com
Famous artwork in an unexpected place!
Works of fine art by internationally renowned artists can be found in San Diego in one very unexpected place. Amazing pieces by the likes of Donal Hord, William Hogarth, and Alfred Mitchell are displayed in the Special Collections Center at the downtown Central Library, and in its adjoining Hervey Family Rare Book Room!
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi Sushi
Last year, one of San Diego's Japanese sushi restaurants received a Michelin Star from the Michelin Guide, making it one of the few restaurants to be able to do so in San Diego. This restaurant is Soichi (pronounced "so-ee-chee") Sushi near Mission Valley of San Diego. This accomplishment has made booking a reservation at Soichi quite difficult, often booking out around a month in advance. In fact, according to Fox 5 San Diego, Soichi was voted best sushi spot in the United States by Yelp receiving a five star rating making it the only sushi restaurant on Yelp to maintain five stars (I am not sure if this has changed since).
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!
Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
Coast News
Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas
Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
pbmonthly.net
Discover Mission Bay offers fun programs for ‘Kids Free October’
Most parents of young children would agree, their youngsters enjoy finding new things to do. This month, a myriad of fun activities are being offered through Discover Mission Bay’s Kids Free October, and as a bonus, many of them are free. “It’s like a really fun birthday party for...
getnews.info
Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Announces Exclusive Free Items
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 2, 2022 – Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation is committed to helping moms before and after their babies are born, and that’s why the company has become a top choice for placenta encapsulation in San Diego. When moms choose Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation, they can also choose from a variety of exciting free items.
kusi.com
Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
coolsandiegosights.com
Reflections where an old courthouse stood.
The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
thevistapress.com
What’s Happening San Marcos Parks & Rec
Don’t miss the pretzels or the fun! Live music by the Tom Eskola Trio. Lunch at 10:30 a.m. with entertainment starting at 12 p.m. Family Night activities bring families together. Crafts/activities are intended for children ages three to ten. Each On-The-Go kit contains one craft or activity. Adjust quantity when registering for each child participating.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Golden Hill found
A 43-year-old who went missing in the Golden Hill neighborhood was found safe, police said.
sandiegomagazine.com
The Haunted Hotel in Mission Valley Gets National Recognition
It takes courage to leap into most businesses, but it takes a fearless, burning drive to make a business of scaring the bejeebers out of people. Haunted attractions are only open for two months, requiring the rest of the year to assess new technology and trends and make updates before the following season.
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
