ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Commentary: In wake of UW’s first loss under Kalen DeBoer, we’ll learn who these Huskies really are

By Mike Vorel The Seattle Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Pac-12 power rankings: Huskies fall, Cougars rise amid AP poll debate

Discussions and debates are appearing across the Pac-12 footprint. Washington is ranked and Washington State is not. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?. USC and UCLA are undefeated. Which is the best team in Los Angeles?. Should Utah be favored to win the conference title. Or is USC...
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things we learned from Texas A&M’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State

Texas A&M (3-2) is on the outside looking in after five games played in the 2022 college football season, dropping their second game of the year against the Mississippi State Bulldogs 42-24 among a very loud (cowbells!), and very intimidating Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday afternoon. The Aggies trailed 14-0 going into halftime after consistently stalling on offense, while missed opportunities on defense kept them from swinging any sort of momentum their way, while the problems continued to pile up throughout the rest of the game. After a Randy Bond 24-yard field goal, the Aggies began to find some offensive rhythm...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy