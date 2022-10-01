ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF volleyball outlasts Wichita State, continues its streak of sweeps

UCF volleyball continued its dominant start to the season with a road sweep over the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. The Knights (12-0, 4-0 AAC) swept their opponent for the sixth straight match. The last time UCF lost a set was back on Sept. 15 against Omaha. The match was...
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
orlandomagazine.com

The Mayoral Odd Couple

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been married for 34 years to the woman at the top of this year’s Orlando magazine Most Powerful list: U.S. Representative Val Demings. For most of that time, he’s been closely connected to another Most-Powerful shoo-in, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: first as the city’s Chief of Police, then as Orange County’s Director of Public Safety, and for the past four years as a fellow mayor.
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
kennythepirate.com

Warning now in place for the city of Orlando

After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere provides update after Hurricane Ian

The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Windermere mayor Jim O’Brien said the town is focused on its response goals of rapid re-establishment of town critical lifelines and repair of infrastructure and services. Although the town currently is still working on...
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort hiring for 2,500 jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is looking to fill more than 2,500 jobs. The jobs include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in areas ranging from attractions to security, paramedics and custodial. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Park officials said they are also hiring within the...
Orlando Weekly

Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando. Jollibee will finally open its first location in the City Beautiful on October 29. The location has been hotly anticipated for over a year, with eagle-eyed fans jumping at every new development at the property near the University of Central Florida.
Orlando Weekly

Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando

Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Monday, Oct. 3

West Orange and Southwest Orange parents of Orange County Public Schools students wanting their lives to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian will have to wait one more day. OCPS officials announced Saturday, Oct. 1, that all district schools will remain closed Monday, Oct. 3. "Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF Faculty Senate raises concern about meetings without expert parliamentarian

The UCF Faculty Senate has been operating its meetings without an expert parliamentarian, which represents a pressing issue for the body, according to the senate. “We definitely probably haven’t been doing it right,” Sen. William Self said. Self announced an order of new business to move resolution No....
ORLANDO, FL

