Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knightnews.com
UCF To Resume Classes Tuesday after growing student complaints over response to Hurricane Ian
After initially planning to resume classes Monday, UCF changed its position and announced that the university will resume classes Tuesday Oct. 4 after growing complaints from the student body over the response to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. UCF released another #UCFalert this weekend letting its student body know about...
Happening today: Food, diaper giveaway for Orlando residents reeling from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several local organizations have teamed up for a Hurricane Ian relief event on Wednesday morning. Orlando residents impacted by the storm will be able to pick up baby supplies, food boxes and limited amounts of water starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. James R. Smith Center.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF volleyball outlasts Wichita State, continues its streak of sweeps
UCF volleyball continued its dominant start to the season with a road sweep over the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. The Knights (12-0, 4-0 AAC) swept their opponent for the sixth straight match. The last time UCF lost a set was back on Sept. 15 against Omaha. The match was...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandomagazine.com
The Mayoral Odd Couple
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been married for 34 years to the woman at the top of this year’s Orlando magazine Most Powerful list: U.S. Representative Val Demings. For most of that time, he’s been closely connected to another Most-Powerful shoo-in, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: first as the city’s Chief of Police, then as Orange County’s Director of Public Safety, and for the past four years as a fellow mayor.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
UCF Knights at USF Bulls Game Date Changed
The American Athletic Conference has changed the UCF Knights at USF Bulls game date.
As flooding recedes, is Central Florida prepared for a wave of evictions?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Anger and sorrow poured out of the Cypress Landing Apartment complex Tuesday, after residents found out they’d be forced to leave their flooded first-floor units by the end of the month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. For the 200 families affected,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
orangeobserver.com
Town of Windermere provides update after Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Windermere mayor Jim O’Brien said the town is focused on its response goals of rapid re-establishment of town critical lifelines and repair of infrastructure and services. Although the town currently is still working on...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Second Harvest Food Bank hosts food distribution event for those hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, Second Harvest Food Bank is working to make sure people don’t go hungry. Nearly every home in the Orlo Vista area suffered extensive flooding from the hurricane. The Hiromboli family says that flooding is the reason...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
Universal Orlando Resort hiring for 2,500 jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is looking to fill more than 2,500 jobs. The jobs include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in areas ranging from attractions to security, paramedics and custodial. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Park officials said they are also hiring within the...
Jollibee announces Orlando opening date
The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando. Jollibee will finally open its first location in the City Beautiful on October 29. The location has been hotly anticipated for over a year, with eagle-eyed fans jumping at every new development at the property near the University of Central Florida.
Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando
Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Monday, Oct. 3
West Orange and Southwest Orange parents of Orange County Public Schools students wanting their lives to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian will have to wait one more day. OCPS officials announced Saturday, Oct. 1, that all district schools will remain closed Monday, Oct. 3. "Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Faculty Senate raises concern about meetings without expert parliamentarian
The UCF Faculty Senate has been operating its meetings without an expert parliamentarian, which represents a pressing issue for the body, according to the senate. “We definitely probably haven’t been doing it right,” Sen. William Self said. Self announced an order of new business to move resolution No....
WESH
More Central Floridians expected to evacuate along St. Johns River as floodwaters rise
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are still rising in Central Florida and are expected to get worse in the coming days. Seminole County is warning people to brace for the water levels on the St. Johns River to get even higher. People are parking their vehicles on the side...
Comments / 0