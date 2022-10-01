ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

PHOTOS: Families flock to Sleepy Hollow Farm for fall fun

By Hunter Riggall, Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com, hriggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Callie Quinn climbs over pumpkins at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs on Saturday. Hunter Riggall

POWDER SPRINGS — Families enjoyed a cool and sunny first day of October and got into the spirit of fall at Sleepy Hollow Farm on Saturday.

Parents brought their kids to pick out pumpkins and get lost in the corn maze at the Powder Springs farm, which sells Christmas trees in the winter.

Fall attractions at the farm, which has welcomed visitors for nearly four decades, include tractors rides, a playground and a petting zoo. Visit sleepyhollowtrees.com for more information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

