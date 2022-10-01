ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalinterest.org

This Time Is Different: A New Hope for Kashmir

The careful cultivation of a Kashmiri civil society and a western neighbor in turmoil means that circumstance has charted a different course for the historically challenged territory. As the Red Army prepared to march the last of its troops out of Afghanistan in February 1989, a new frontier awaited the...
INDIA
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Cop27: climate justice must take centre stage

Speaking to the Guardian last month, Belize’s representative to the UN vividly described the havoc wreaked on his country by global heating. “Loss and damage is already occurring,” said Carlos Fuller. “Severe erosion is altering communities; drought and floods [are] affecting farmers and causing infrastructure damage; [there is] coral bleaching; salt water intrusion is affecting the water supply.” From the catastrophic recent floods in Pakistan to the ongoing drought emergency in Kenya, similarly disastrous impacts are blighting developing nations across the globe. Many lack the economic resources to cope with new climate threats, which are overwhelmingly the consequence of historic carbon emissions by the world’s richest countries.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine. The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON, is the regulator’s latest action that analysts say could hurt businesses highly dependent on digital ads for their growth. Nigerian advertising laws require the regulator to approve ads based on certain criteria with the involvement of an advertising practitioner in Africa’s largest economy. “Before you put out anything, it should be vetted and approved by ARCON first before exposure,” the agency said Tuesday. “Anything that has not been vetted and approved by ARCON is a violation of our law.”
AFRICA
BBC

Leeds: Indian tech firm to create 1,000 jobs in city

An Indian technology company has announced plans to expand creating 1,000 new jobs in Leeds. West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she secured a multi million-pound investment with Mphasis to "triple its presence in the region". The global firm already has a 500-strong workforce in the city, having set up...
BUSINESS
boldsky.com

Navratri 2022: Durga Ashtami Timings, Puja Rituals, Fasts And Legends

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is an integral part of Durgotsav or Durga Puja and is also celebrated on the 8th day of Navratri which is the day she manifested the power of her cosmic energy to prove that good always triumphs over evil. Celebrated all over India, Durgotsav commences...
INDIA
BBC

Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam's epic drama fires up India box office

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's new film Ponniyin Selvan:1, a Tamil-language epic period drama, has taken the box office by storm. Sudha G Tilak on what makes the film a hit. Ponniyin Selvan, based on one of India's greatest emperors, is widely considered by many to be the finest novel...
MOVIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Students turn out in protest over power cuts at university in China's Wuhan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Hundreds of students at a business school in the central Chinese city of Wuhan have protested in recent days amid power shortages and a COVID-19 campus-wide lockdown. The students thronged the campus of the School of...
PROTESTS
The Independent

China trying to establish 'new normal' of heightened Taiwan military activity, says US defence chief

The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said he does not see an “imminent invasion” of Taiwan by China but agreed that Beijing is establishing a “new normal” with its military drills in the region.In an interview with CNN on Monday, he said the US was committed to “helping Taiwan develop the capability to defend itself,” taking a subdued approach compared to president Joe Biden’s repeated remarks implying a US military intervention in any conflict between Beijing and Taipei.“I don’t see an imminent invasion,” Mr Austin told CNN host Fareed Zakaria. “What we do see is China moving to...
POLITICS
France 24

Citizenship for the rich: Demand rises for 'golden passports'

The EU is set to take Malta to court over its scheme allowing wealthy foreigners to buy Maltese – and EU – citizenship for a costly fee. But buying citizenship and residence rights is a global trend among the super-wealthy that looks set to stay. The European Commission...
IMMIGRATION

