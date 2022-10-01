For the Women of Tennessee – Choice is on the Ballot. The war on women’s reproductive rights continues. No longer limited solely to surgical abortion Republican extremists are now targeting out-of-state travel for abortion procedures, access to abortive drugs and birth control. Emboldened by their successful criminalization of abortion in half the states, they have now set their sights on making the loss of reproductive autonomy the law of the land. In the aftermath resulting from the reversal of Roe v. Wade, November’s election will be critical to the lives, health, and well-being of women across America, most particularly those in Tennessee.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO