Tennessee State

Mary Gilbert
3d ago

Rest assured my Independent Moderate vote will go to whomever is going to support and move the medical marijuana bill through. Are we clear on that Tennessee legislators up for re-election in November?

Betty Kelly
3d ago

not the mentioned that the constitutionally it should not be outlawed but look at alcohol look at tobacco look at the drug manufacturers look at the vaccine the data coming in how the people were frauded out of the immunity that we gave these companies and the government and our taxpayer money we gave this vaccine around the world and gave I mean the taxpayer United States paid for it now we know it's s*** not to mention gain the function virus that was purposely released around the world by China while they lock their country down you had pelosi on one end and Chinatown and the ballsio on the other flagging them in don't worry about the the virus it's all good it's Chinese New Year party mingle infect each other that was an alignment with China locking down their country but allowing tens of millions to leave for Chinese New Year around the globe think about that

Betty Kelly
3d ago

well we know for fact that marijuana hemp has medical potential that was found out decades ago especially for cancer that's why they outlawed it for the government to abuse it to use it against us while alcohol people are drunk they push these so-called medications on the TV commercials that have hundreds if not more side effects this is so unbelievable but yet marijuana and hemp May persecute the poor who smoke it

WREG

Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state’s native species. TWRA Fishery Biologist John Hammonds said the Alabama Bass does have a small natural habitat in Southeast Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesborovoice.com

Commentary: For the Women of Tennessee - Choice is on the Ballot

For the Women of Tennessee – Choice is on the Ballot. The war on women’s reproductive rights continues. No longer limited solely to surgical abortion Republican extremists are now targeting out-of-state travel for abortion procedures, access to abortive drugs and birth control. Emboldened by their successful criminalization of abortion in half the states, they have now set their sights on making the loss of reproductive autonomy the law of the land. In the aftermath resulting from the reversal of Roe v. Wade, November’s election will be critical to the lives, health, and well-being of women across America, most particularly those in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE

