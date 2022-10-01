Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Rangers roster moves – ramping up for season opening
It’s almost hard to believe but another NHL season is about to get underway. If you’ve been like many other hockey fans trying to steal as much TV time watching preseason games like me, you’re truly ready for these games to start counting. The Rangers roster seems to be falling into place and GM Chris Drury along with head coach Gerard Gallant are assembling the necessary chess pieces to make another run at the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.
Yardbarker
3 bad contracts the Blackhawks could trade for
The Blackhawks have the 5th most salary cap room in the NHL, what could they do with it?. With Blackhawks training camp and pre-season kicking off recently Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss some topics. One of them was salary cap room. The Blackhawks currently sit in an intriguing position. They are 5th best in terms of most salary cap room in the NHL and are looking to take advantage of the space they have by taking on some bad contracts through trade to pick up some draft capital for the 2023 NHL draft. Here are a few candidates the Blackhawks could trade for.
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader Vs. Rangers In 8-3 Victory
The Los Angeles Angels had their bats rolling in the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. This included superstar Mike Trout, who went 3-for-4 on the day including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Trout’s 39th homer of the season and his 44th...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Yardbarker
Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain
Atop the Minnesota Twins lineup Tuesday night is Luis Arraez, who missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. With two games to go and the Twins out of playoff contention, Arraez could've rested his hammy and coasted to his first batting championship, but he's showing the world that he wants to earn it.
Blake Griffin chooses unique new jersey number with Celtics
Blake Griffin is going a bit left with his new jersey number in Boston. The new Celtics big man Griffin revealed on Monday that he will be wearing No. 91 for the coming season. Griffin said that he is doing so as a tribute to retired Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who wore No. 91 on the Chicago Bulls.
markerzone.com
DEVILS RELEASE FORMER 4TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
After signing a professional try-out contract with the New Jersey Devils last month, 2007 4th overall pick Thomas Hickey has been released according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Hickey, 33, became an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending parts of the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders. With no contract offers coming in, Hickey had to settle for a PTO.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Yardbarker
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
View the original article to see embedded media. Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after an extremely impressive college career for the Rider Broncos. During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest. He most recently...
NBA・
New York Knicks Land Joe Harris In Major Trade Scenario
When we look at how players fit together in the modern era, we look at floor spacing first. After all, we’re living in the pace and space era. A modern NBA team ought to have four floor-spacers on the floor at all times. Moreover, if you can’t shoot, you’d...
NBA・
Yardbarker
MLB Playoffs: American League Playoff Bracket is Set
After the Tampa Bay Rays lost their fourth straight game Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners clinched the second American League Wild Card spot, solidifying the American League's playoff bracket, which is now set in stone. Here is what it will look like:. #1 Houston Astros (105-56) receive a bye from...
Yardbarker
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
