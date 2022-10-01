ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

onfocus.news

Mosinee Volleyball Handles Wausau West

Mosinee Volleyball defeated Wausau West 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in nonconference action.
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Loyal Edges Colby Volleyball in 5 sets

Colby: 20-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 12-15. “It’s a tough loss but it will be a great learning opportunity for us going forward. The stress of close games is hard to simulate in practice and is a great character builder,” shared Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen. “We just came out on the wrong side of one tonight, but all the credit to Loyal, they played very well.”
LOYAL, WI
onfocus.news

Athens Falls to Edgar, Newman, Defeats Assumption at Marawood Crossover Challenge

Athens went 1-2 on the day at the Crossover Challenge, held at Abbotsford. Athens fell to Edgar 12-25, 25-22, 10-15, lost to Newman 12-25, 20-25 and defeated Assumption 25-19, 25-8
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Abbotsford Goes 2-1 at Marawood Crossover Challenge

Abbotsford went 2-1 on the day.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WDIO-TV

Missing girl, 15, from Holcombe, Wisconsin

UPDATE: Kryssy has been found safe. As of 7:30 pm Sunday, Trevor Blackburn has not been located. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kryssy King, 15. Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
HOLCOMBE, WI
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Honor Flight Leaves Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Mission 42 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight took off from the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Co-Founder Jim Campbell says those on the flight have been in the cue since well before the COVID-19 pandemic paused all flights. "These veterans have been waiting almost five years. The flights this year were applicants from 2017-18. So, they're really pumped up."
MOSINEE, WI
wiproud.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 28, 2022

Gerald “Jerry” A. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1932, to Norman and Adela (Trantow) Laffin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was honorably released from active duty. Jerry married the love of his life, Verdona (Tooty) Schulz on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin (Jackie), Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Jerry worked for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Worker for 39 years.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield

Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
UNITY, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
KSNB Local4

Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safee. An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl...
HOLCOMBE, WI

