(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Mission 42 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight took off from the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Co-Founder Jim Campbell says those on the flight have been in the cue since well before the COVID-19 pandemic paused all flights. "These veterans have been waiting almost five years. The flights this year were applicants from 2017-18. So, they're really pumped up."

MOSINEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO