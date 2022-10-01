ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lizzo Models New Yitty Leggings In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ym2nO_0iITue2200
Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Lizzo recently gave us a Yitty fashion moment that we love and we honestly can’t stop thinking about it!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram earlier this week rocking the latest drop from her Yitty fashion collection which she wore to perfection and we can’t wait to get our hands on it! The “Spotlight” Yitty leggings that the beauty wore were a rustic orange color and featured cut outs throughout to show off her best assets, giving us a “barely there” look that we all love. The starlet paired the look with a matching rustic orange top and wore her hair in finger waves that were gelled own o her face. She paired the look with matching orange heels and did her best Lizzo twerk as she modeled the look for her millions of Instagram fans.

“THE SPOTLIGHT LEGGINGS YALL BEEN WAITING FOR DROPS IN 4… 3… 2 FREAKING DAYS! A PERFECT FIT FOR A STAR… ALL I NEED IS A CRYSTAL FLUTE

@YITTY” she captioned the sultry socal media post. Check it out below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this sexy look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it? Would you cop these leggings?

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo Models New Yitty Leggings In Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Tia Mowry?

Actress Tia Mowry, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the Emmy Award-winning TV series "Sister, Sister," recently announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in an...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter?

Elon Musk’s monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist this week when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal. On Wednesday, the judge presiding over the case said she will “continue to press on toward our trial” because neither side has formally moved to stop it. IS THE TRIAL STILL ON?
DELAWARE STATE
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
378
Followers
5K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy