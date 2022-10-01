ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Warm and dry temperatures expected this week

Kern County should see another day of cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.   By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be six to eight degrees above normal for this time of year. Dry and unseasonably warm weather will persist Thursday through Saturday, with maximum temperatures around ten […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Prices increase at the pump for California residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Salty's BBQ & Catering owner Jeff Salters, Derick Prior of Old Skool Speed Shop, Cruzin4Charity founder and president Tony Castiglione, and host Ryan Nelson as they promote the fifth Cruzin4Charity car show. Cruzin4Charity will take place from October 6th until October 8th. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County World War II Memorial.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen

Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
KGET

Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who showed up to help clear a minor injury crash died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The police department said officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash. One of the tow […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 new Ariat stores coming to the Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two new Ariat stores are coming to the Outlets at Tejon, scheduled to open this winter, according to a Tejon news release. Ariat Outlet will sell casual Western clothes, shoes and accessories and Ariat Work Shop will sell work footwear and boots. The Ariat Outlet...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Childhood Obesity Awareness with Omni Family Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health Dr Parthiban Munnainathan and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss childhood obesity awareness and what parents can be doing to prevent childhood obesity once they see the signs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in children in the United States is nearly 20 percent.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

