Happy Tuesday Kern County we have another gorgeous day ahead of us with Highs on the average side
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone. A perfect Fall Day is here with Forecast Highs in the mid to high eighties. Bakersfield proper will see a high of 88 degrees, temperatures only two degrees above our seasonal norm. We will warm up as the week unfolds with temperatures...
Warm and dry temperatures expected this week
Kern County should see another day of cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, but things will warm up a bit later in the week. By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be six to eight degrees above normal for this time of year. Dry and unseasonably warm weather will persist Thursday through Saturday, with maximum temperatures around ten […]
Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair
Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
Warm temperatures continue in early part of fall season in Kern County
Expect a warm week ahead for all parts of Kern County. Valley temperatures will hover in the low 90s, with very little wind or cloud cover throughout the week. Tehachapi should see temperatures in the low 80s. The county is in for an even week; temperatures will rise by a few degrees and fall again […]
New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
North of the River Recreation and Park District to hold 5th annual Fall Festival
North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) will hold its fifth annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event is free and will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Visitors head to fairgrounds for final day of the 2022 Kern County Fair
Pie Guy Contact information for pie deals at the end of the article. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year after weeks of fun and greasy food the Kern County Fair is getting ready to close up shop and move out until next year. The fun and excitement the Kern County Fair […]
17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
Bakersfield 'Day of Pride' event to be held at Stramler Park in October
A "Day of Pride" event is set for October 15th at Stramler Park in central Bakersfield from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Prices increase at the pump for California residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
Overnight highway closures on Hwy 58 in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads around Bakersfield. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 to allow for the installation of road signs.
Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Salty's BBQ & Catering owner Jeff Salters, Derick Prior of Old Skool Speed Shop, Cruzin4Charity founder and president Tony Castiglione, and host Ryan Nelson as they promote the fifth Cruzin4Charity car show. Cruzin4Charity will take place from October 6th until October 8th. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County World War II Memorial.
'We grew up as outsiders': This small shop is a California city's unlikely epicenter for punk
"We grew up as outsiders."
Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen
Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who showed up to help clear a minor injury crash died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The police department said officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash. One of the tow […]
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
Stolen pony reward raises to $5,000
A family is offering $5,000 to anyone who can find their stolen pony. The pony was stolen during the Kern County Fair.
2 new Ariat stores coming to the Outlets at Tejon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two new Ariat stores are coming to the Outlets at Tejon, scheduled to open this winter, according to a Tejon news release. Ariat Outlet will sell casual Western clothes, shoes and accessories and Ariat Work Shop will sell work footwear and boots. The Ariat Outlet...
Kern Living: Childhood Obesity Awareness with Omni Family Health
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health Dr Parthiban Munnainathan and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss childhood obesity awareness and what parents can be doing to prevent childhood obesity once they see the signs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in children in the United States is nearly 20 percent.
