Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO