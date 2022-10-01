Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Even villains can dance: Off The Lake Productions prepares for quickly approaching Fall CabaretThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Onion goes to the Supreme Court after man made fake Ohio police Facebook page
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. “As the globe’s premier […]
This year, voters in Ohio Supreme Court races will know whom they’re voting for: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- When Ohio voters look over their ballots for the midterm election on or before Nov. 8, they’re going to find something they’ve never seen before: Political party affiliations next to the state Supreme Court (and state appellate court) candidates. The new procedure, which was passed by...
High-stakes Ohio Supreme Court races could influence abortion rights, redistricting in the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On Nov. 8, Ohio voters will be asked to vote for three state Supreme Court justices, including selecting a chief justice. Ohio Supreme Court justices are among the most powerful figures in state government, deciding the constitutionality of laws and how the government may influence people’s lives. Yet many voters skip the judicial part of their ballots because they’re unfamiliar with the candidates.
To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate
How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts?. The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps.
The shocking defection of key Ohio officeholders to the Trump cult
Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.
Opening arguments begin after 2 days of jury selection in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
In opening arguments in a Jackson trial in which three men are accused of plotting to help kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her northern Michigan vacation home two years ago, the prosecutor said the defendants' formed a dangerous gang, the Wolverine Watchmen, to commit terrorism, which they planned to carry out. Joseph Morrison,...
Election 2022: Ohio House, Senate and Congress districts have changed. What district are you in?
Ohio's redistricting saga put many voters in new Ohio House, Senate and congressional districts for the upcoming election. When voters go to the polls this fall, they may be surprised to learn they have different lawmakers representing them at the Statehouse and in Washington. ...
