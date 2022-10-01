ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Cleveland.com

High-stakes Ohio Supreme Court races could influence abortion rights, redistricting in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio – On Nov. 8, Ohio voters will be asked to vote for three state Supreme Court justices, including selecting a chief justice. Ohio Supreme Court justices are among the most powerful figures in state government, deciding the constitutionality of laws and how the government may influence people’s lives. Yet many voters skip the judicial part of their ballots because they’re unfamiliar with the candidates.
The Blade

To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate

How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts?. The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps.
Cleveland.com

The shocking defection of key Ohio officeholders to the Trump cult

Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.
