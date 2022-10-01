Read full article on original website
Related
nsudemons.com
NSU basketball season tickets on sale
NATCHITOCHES – Season tickets for the 2022-23 Northwestern State basketball seasons are on sale now. Courtside seats already have been sold out, but VIP and reserved seats remain available for the 14 Lady Demon and 12 Demon home dates in a much-anticipated season. VIP chairback seating is available for...
nsudemons.com
Spitzer's late goal helps earn tie at McNeese
NSU (5-3-3 overall, 2-2-2 SLC) scored in the 82nd minute on a Spitzer goal on a cross from Gracie Armstrong. On the cross, Armstrong brought it near the end line on the edge of the box and crossed to Spitzer, who lifted a shot to the top right corner of the goal to tie the score after McNeese had scored six minutes prior.
nsudemons.com
Top 100 member Willis, NSU's gentle giant, dies at 42
NATCHITOCHES – During his time on the football field at Northwestern State, Ahmad Willis terrorized opposing offenses in general and quarterbacks in particular. Away from the field, in the words of his younger brother, one of the Demons' most productive sack artists was "a quiet, gentle teddy bear." "My...
