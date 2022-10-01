Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
BitMEX to Launch Platform Token BMEX by the End of 2022: CEO
The CEO of BitMEX said it would launch its exchange token BMEX by the end of this year. BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner announced the news in an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. BMEX, P2P crypto-products trading platform, was initially planned to be launched earlier. Still, BitMEX decided to...
blockchain.news
Crypto Miner Merkle Increases Hash Rate 9x to 3.1EH/s in 8 Months
Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard has formed a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers, to increase its total computing power, or hash rate, from about 0.3 EH/s to 3.1 exahash ( EH/s). With the partnership, the computing power is increased by 900%. Merkle...
blockchain.news
NYDIG has Raised $720 Million for its Institutional Bitcoin Fund
As of Oct. 3, New York-based digital investment group NYDIG said it has raised $720 million for its institutional bitcoin fund, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Only 59 investors contributed, with each contributing more than $12 million to the financing on average, suggesting these were...
blockchain.news
ARK Investment Launches Its First Crypto Managed Account for RIAs
Independent managed account provider Eaglebrook Advisors has announced a partnership with Ark Invest to develop the ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy and ARK Crypto Asset Strategy. Cathie Wood’s investment firm ARK Investment is launching its first crypto Separately Managed Account (SMA) for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). SMAs are portfolios created by...
blockchain.news
Assets Belonging to Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius to go Under the Hammer
Celsius Network Ltd, a troubled and bankrupt crypto lender, has disclosed the auction dates for its assets. Based on a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the deadline for the final bid has been slated for October 17, but if need be it will be pushed to October 20.
blockchain.news
Celsius Network Conditionally Not to Enforce Debtors to Pay for Outstanding Loans
Beleaguered digital currency lender Celsius Network has revealed that it was not planning to ask its debtors to pay their outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that with the bankruptcy that the firm has filed, there is no plan to enforce payment despite...
blockchain.news
Could Current DeFi Rebound be Indicative of Broader Market Revival?
The broader digital currency ecosystem has been well-reflected by the volatility that has kept the combined crypto market cap below the $1 trillion benchmark for many weeks now. The experienced plunge has been an encompassing one, and all ecosystems in the crypto space, including the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) offshoot, have...
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange Volumes Sees Growth since May, Jumped to $733 billion in Sep
According to The Block, trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges jumped to $733 billion in September, up 16% month-on-month and marking the first significant increase since May of this year. In the year's first half, the cryptocurrency industry did not perform as well as expected, with a significant drop in spot...
blockchain.news
CME Group Proposes Direct Crypto Derivatives Trading to Regulators
CME Group, a US-based financial derivatives exchange, has proposed to regulators its plan to offer derivatives trading directly to retail customers. According to The Wall Street Journal's report on Saturday, CME Group filed paperwork to register as a so-called futures commission merchant (FCM). Retail investors typically trade derivatives through third-party...
blockchain.news
Fiat Exchange Volumes Down 5 Times in a Row: The Block
Fiat exchange volumes fell for the fifth time in a row as September ended, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Among crypto exchanges that support fiat, FTX ranked highest in terms of volume in September with 24.6%, followed by Coinbase with 22.7 % and Upbit with 13%, the data showed.
blockchain.news
To Avoid a Global Recession the Fed Should Ease Interest Rate Hikes - UN Report
Caution should not be thrown to the wind when it comes to tightening fiscal and monetary policies because this could trigger a global recession, according to a UN agency report. The Trade and Development Report 2022 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) highlighted:. “The world is...
blockchain.news
Outage Hits Coinbase Exchange, US Bank Accounts Clients Affected
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase issued alerts at 7:57 a.m. ET Sunday morning indicated that its platform was experiencing an outage that left Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts unable to conduct transactions. In a statement, Coinbase said: “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving U.S. bank...
Pay loss expectations at record low, survey shows
The proportion of Americans expecting to lose employment income in the next four weeks hit a record low in September, according to a new poll.
blockchain.news
Moonbirds DAO Prepares for Launch With $2.6M Seed from Kevin Rose’s Proof
Moonbirds, a popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection has announced plans to introduce its DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) community governance in early 2023. The project’s founder and longtime internet entrepreneur Kevin Rose disclosed on Monday that the DAO structure is being created to “empower creatives that are building towards furthering the Moonbirds ecosystem, reputation, and lore.”
blockchain.news
Crypto-Related Funds Witnesses Slow Down of Money Outflow
The third quarter of 2022 has witnessed a slowdown in money flowing out of crypto-related funds, according to a report from Bloomberg. The report added that the slowdown is a possible sign that many investors might have already withdrawn from the risky asset class. Data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence showed...
blockchain.news
Celsius Co-Founder Daniel Leon Calls it Quits
The embattled crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. has lost another top member as co-founder Daniel Leon resigned this week. The crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy early this year said in a statement Tuesday to Bloomberg News, "We confirm that Daniel Leon resigned from his position at Celsius and is no longer part of the organization."
