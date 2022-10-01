Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Shares Insights on Possible ETH Price Drop Post-Merge
The run-up to the Merge event of the Ethereum protocol saw a number of anticipation from members of the Ethereum community and broader crypto investors on how the coin’s price will be influenced positively. This anticipation was cut short as the price of Ethereum post-merge has not been quite...
blockchain.news
BitMEX to Launch Platform Token BMEX by the End of 2022: CEO
The CEO of BitMEX said it would launch its exchange token BMEX by the end of this year. BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner announced the news in an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. BMEX, P2P crypto-products trading platform, was initially planned to be launched earlier. Still, BitMEX decided to...
blockchain.news
Fiat Exchange Volumes Down 5 Times in a Row: The Block
Fiat exchange volumes fell for the fifth time in a row as September ended, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Among crypto exchanges that support fiat, FTX ranked highest in terms of volume in September with 24.6%, followed by Coinbase with 22.7 % and Upbit with 13%, the data showed.
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange Volumes Sees Growth since May, Jumped to $733 billion in Sep
According to The Block, trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges jumped to $733 billion in September, up 16% month-on-month and marking the first significant increase since May of this year. In the year's first half, the cryptocurrency industry did not perform as well as expected, with a significant drop in spot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Crypto Miner Merkle Increases Hash Rate 9x to 3.1EH/s in 8 Months
Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard has formed a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers, to increase its total computing power, or hash rate, from about 0.3 EH/s to 3.1 exahash ( EH/s). With the partnership, the computing power is increased by 900%. Merkle...
blockchain.news
Celsius Network Conditionally Not to Enforce Debtors to Pay for Outstanding Loans
Beleaguered digital currency lender Celsius Network has revealed that it was not planning to ask its debtors to pay their outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that with the bankruptcy that the firm has filed, there is no plan to enforce payment despite...
blockchain.news
Assets Belonging to Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius to go Under the Hammer
Celsius Network Ltd, a troubled and bankrupt crypto lender, has disclosed the auction dates for its assets. Based on a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the deadline for the final bid has been slated for October 17, but if need be it will be pushed to October 20.
blockchain.news
EU Policymakers Vote for Blockchain Use to Fight Tax Evasion, Crypto Asset Non-Taxation
On Tuesday, the members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of a resolution that calls for the use of blockchain technology to fight tax evasion and urges member states to coordinate more on the taxing of crypto assets. The resolution, drafted by Lídia Pereira (a member of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Celsius Co-Founder Daniel Leon Calls it Quits
The embattled crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. has lost another top member as co-founder Daniel Leon resigned this week. The crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy early this year said in a statement Tuesday to Bloomberg News, "We confirm that Daniel Leon resigned from his position at Celsius and is no longer part of the organization."
blockchain.news
Outage Hits Coinbase Exchange, US Bank Accounts Clients Affected
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase issued alerts at 7:57 a.m. ET Sunday morning indicated that its platform was experiencing an outage that left Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts unable to conduct transactions. In a statement, Coinbase said: “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving U.S. bank...
blockchain.news
Pro-Russian Group Raises $400K in Crypto to Support Russian Military Actions
Pro-Russian groups are raising funds through cryptocurrencies to support Russian military operations as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, CNBC reported on Oct. 3. Since the war started on Feb. 24, the groups have raised $400,000 in cryptocurrency as of Sept. 22, according to a research report published Monday by digital asset compliance and risk management firm TRM Labs.
Comments / 0