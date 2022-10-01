ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
blockchain.news

BitMEX to Launch Platform Token BMEX by the End of 2022: CEO

The CEO of BitMEX said it would launch its exchange token BMEX by the end of this year. BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner announced the news in an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. BMEX, P2P crypto-products trading platform, was initially planned to be launched earlier. Still, BitMEX decided to...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Fiat Exchange Volumes Down 5 Times in a Row: The Block

Fiat exchange volumes fell for the fifth time in a row as September ended, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Among crypto exchanges that support fiat, FTX ranked highest in terms of volume in September with 24.6%, followed by Coinbase with 22.7 % and Upbit with 13%, the data showed.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Crypto Exchange Volumes Sees Growth since May, Jumped to $733 billion in Sep

According to The Block, trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges jumped to $733 billion in September, up 16% month-on-month and marking the first significant increase since May of this year. In the year's first half, the cryptocurrency industry did not perform as well as expected, with a significant drop in spot...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Dao#Stakewise
blockchain.news

Crypto Miner Merkle Increases Hash Rate 9x to 3.1EH/s in 8 Months

Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard has formed a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers, to increase its total computing power, or hash rate, from about 0.3 EH/s to 3.1 exahash ( EH/s). With the partnership, the computing power is increased by 900%. Merkle...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Celsius Network Conditionally Not to Enforce Debtors to Pay for Outstanding Loans

Beleaguered digital currency lender Celsius Network has revealed that it was not planning to ask its debtors to pay their outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Over the weekend, Reuters reported that with the bankruptcy that the firm has filed, there is no plan to enforce payment despite...
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

Assets Belonging to Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius to go Under the Hammer

Celsius Network Ltd, a troubled and bankrupt crypto lender, has disclosed the auction dates for its assets. Based on a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the deadline for the final bid has been slated for October 17, but if need be it will be pushed to October 20.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Germany
blockchain.news

Celsius Co-Founder Daniel Leon Calls it Quits

The embattled crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. has lost another top member as co-founder Daniel Leon resigned this week. The crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy early this year said in a statement Tuesday to Bloomberg News, "We confirm that Daniel Leon resigned from his position at Celsius and is no longer part of the organization."
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Outage Hits Coinbase Exchange, US Bank Accounts Clients Affected

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase issued alerts at 7:57 a.m. ET Sunday morning indicated that its platform was experiencing an outage that left Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts unable to conduct transactions. In a statement, Coinbase said: “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving U.S. bank...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Pro-Russian Group Raises $400K in Crypto to Support Russian Military Actions

Pro-Russian groups are raising funds through cryptocurrencies to support Russian military operations as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, CNBC reported on Oct. 3. Since the war started on Feb. 24, the groups have raised $400,000 in cryptocurrency as of Sept. 22, according to a research report published Monday by digital asset compliance and risk management firm TRM Labs.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy