Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Mosinee Volleyball Handles Wausau West
Mosinee Volleyball defeated Wausau West 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in nonconference action. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Takes Down Wild Rose on Senior Night
25-18, 25-9, 25-19 Kills: Reese Grimm – 12 Layla Schuerer – 7 Blocked: Natasha Losievski and Brynn Friday – 3 each. Assists :Brooke Grossman – 9 Vanessa Pelot – 8 — Aces: Brynn Friday – 3 Haylee Zawislan- 2 Digs: Reese Grimm- 10...
onfocus.news
Loyal Edges Colby Volleyball in 5 sets
Colby: 20-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 12-15. “It’s a tough loss but it will be a great learning opportunity for us going forward. The stress of close games is hard to simulate in practice and is a great character builder,” shared Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen. “We just came out on the wrong side of one tonight, but all the credit to Loyal, they played very well.”
onfocus.news
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, October 3: Marshfield, Columbus, Athens, Prentice, Phillips #1-5
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, October 3: Marshfield, Columbus, Athens, Prentice, Phillips #1-5 ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Abbotsford Goes 2-1 at Marawood Crossover Challenge
Abbotsford went 2-1 on the day. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids native, former Badger Vince Biegel holds high praise for Paul Chryst upon firing
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Upon hearing the news of his college coach’s firing, Vince Biegel cannot help but reflect on Paul Chryst’s impact. “He’s done a ton for me as a person, as an individual,” says Vince Biegel, Badgers Linebacker (2013-2016). “Off the field but then also just as a football player, as well.”
onfocus.news
Kief Named President of Aspirus Health South & Southwest Divisions
WISCONSIN RAPIDS and PORTAGE, WI (OnFocus) – Brian Kief has been named President of Aspirus Health’s South and Southwest Divisions, according to Jesse Tischer, Senior Vice President and President, Regional Markets. The divisions overseen by Kief include Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, as well as the clinics and services affiliated with the two hospitals.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
cwbradio.com
Honor Flight Leaves Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Mission 42 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight took off from the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Co-Founder Jim Campbell says those on the flight have been in the cue since well before the COVID-19 pandemic paused all flights. "These veterans have been waiting almost five years. The flights this year were applicants from 2017-18. So, they're really pumped up."
onfocus.news
ABC Shares Benefits of Construction Careers
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin (ABC) are working to dispel the myths surrounding construction jobs as businesses across the state and beyond are struggling to find workers. Recently, ABC representatives visited Quality Roofing in Marshfield and discussed topics like employment, training access, and misconceptions surrounding the roofing industry.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Arrest made in double homicide case in northeast Wisconsin
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide investigation. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Little Suamico Sunday about 9 a.m. The caller said there was a man and woman outside the house who had no pulse and were not breathing.
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
cwbradio.com
Stevens Point Man Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield
A Stevens Point man was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 10:15am on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso was utilized and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and 341.3 grams of Marijuana was located.
onfocus.news
Pet Shelter Fundraising Breakfast Returns November 6
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) will host its popular Paws & Pancakes Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, November 6 from 8:00am-11:30am at Hotel Marshfield (2700 S Central Ave). “This year we are hoping to raise $20,000 from the event,” said MAPS Executive Director Karen Rau. “With...
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
onfocus.news
Weiler’s Convenience Store Collecting Hurricane Relief Items
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Weiler’s Convenience Store’s north location (2005 N Central, by Walmart) is collecting items that will be driven to Fort Meyers, Florida to assist with hurricane relief. “We wanted to do something to help those in need after Hurricane Ian caused so much destruction,”...
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
Comments / 0