Rhode Island Police investigating incident involving 24-year-old man who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound

Read full article on original website
Victoria Viens
3d ago
I pray for a full recovery and help with this young man and I'm very sorry to the family for the tragedy at this time we need to stick together.be there for one another times are very hard to right now and they're going to get much worse look to our Heavenly Father amen
Reply(2)
8
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Parents and police are looking for missing 17-year-old Fall River teen
Both her parents and the Fall River Police Department are searching for a missing city teen. 17-year-old Brooklynn Brousseau went missing in Fall River when she told her mother she was going for a walk at 5:00 p.m. Monday and never returned. Brooklynn’s father stated that he contacted all of...
WCVB
Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester
BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police looking for public’s help in search for non-verbal autistic boy
The Brockton Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Kim Manuel is non-verbal and has Autism. He was last seen at 27 Hillberg Avenue in Brockton at approximately 6 PM. The 13-year-old weighs about 100 pounds and is wearing a gray sweat suit...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Alleged “Peeping Tom” Arrested by Providence Police in Fox Point Incidents
An alleged “peeping Tom” has been arrested by Providence police for two separate incidents over the weekend. Now, police have also tied the suspect -- a RIPTA bus driver -- to a crime reported back in 2020. "He is currently on paid administrative leave pending further investigation," RIPTA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
Police: RIPTA driver charged in ‘peeping Tom’ incidents
Investigators believe he is also responsible for an attempted breaking-and-entering that happened on Hope Street two years ago.
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
fallriverreporter.com
Cause of death released for man in New Bedford jail accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her
A Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother and setting her on fire has died in a South Coast jail. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced Saturday that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her over the weekend dies in New Bedford jail
A Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother and setting her on fire has died in a South Coast jail. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced Saturday that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
New Bedford Police Arrest Man for Carrying Firearm Without a License
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) – A man was arrested by New Bedford Police last week for allegedly carrying a firearm without a license. According to police, Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives received information on Friday, September 30 that Malik King, 27, was in possession of a firearm. Through surveillance,...
State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 6 injured, 2 with life-threatening injuries, after rollover crash on Route 95
An early morning crash on Sunday in Massachusetts has injured several people, including some seriously. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:15 a.m., Massachusetts State Police Troopers and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 95 north in Foxborough. Preliminary investigation indicates six occupants suffered injuries, at least two of whom have life-threatening injuries.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
ABC6.com
Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
Mass. man accused of killing mother died of ‘apparent suicide’ in jail
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died.
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich
A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
Comments / 4