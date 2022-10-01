Read full article on original website
Related
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Carscoops
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time
It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, AMG A35 And A45 Get The Most Subtle Of Updates
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class has just been introduced in hatchback and sedan guise and it could prove to be the final iteration of the compact model. Exterior changes made to the A-Class are minimal. Indeed, you may need to take out a magnifying glass to notice the alterations that include a refreshed grille with a star pattern, new headlights that can be optioned with LEDs, four new wheel designs, standard LED taillights, and a new rear diffuser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
1934 Streamliner Looks Like Nothing Else, And It's The Only One Left
The 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner is a pretty unique car, but that's not only because of its rather peculiar design. With only six units built from 1933 to 1934, you'd be hard-pressed to find something like it on the road – much more so with the fact that this is the only one currently in existence.
The New Brabus 600 Masterpiece Is A Maybach S580 With A Wild Interior
If you want a tastefully tuned Mercedes, there's only one company that can meet your needs. For 45 years, Brabus has been in the business of fettling with the finest Benzes, transforming them into road-going rockets. This awe-inspiring power is, most times, matched with restrained good looks and a tasteful, sumptuously trimmed interior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP
If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
Carscoops
We’re Driving The Euro-Spec 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: What Do You Want To Know About It?
It’s difficult to overstate how important the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is to the Italian brand. Stellantis’s answer to BMW has failed to set the sales charts alight in recent years despite having some decent cars in the shape of the four-door Giulia and Stelvio SUV so there’s a lot of pressure on the Tonale’s shoulders.
Carscoops
Alpine A110 R Shows Top Speed And Acceleration Figures Prior To Its Debut
The Alpine A110 R is coming on October 4 as the most radical version of the mid-engined sportscar, and before we lay eyes on it, the French automaker showed its performance credentials in two short video teasers. As shown in the videos, the A110 R accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62...
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
We Now Know How Much a 2023 Toyota Highlander Costs
Toyota has released the new 2023 Highlander trim and price. It's a bit more expensive, but still keeps the value that makes it a hit. The post We Now Know How Much a 2023 Toyota Highlander Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Porsche’s Updated Taycan Cross Turismo Is Better Than Ever
Recently, Porsche claimed to have increased the Taycan Cross Turismo’s range by a significant amount with a new software update. To put that claim to the test, Harry’s Garage took the car out for a drive in his latest video, as well as gave it somewhat of a mini review in the process.
Carscoops
Bentley’s Beverly Hills Continental Collection Pays Homage To Old Hollywood
Bentley’s Beverley Hills arm has unveiled a trio of special editions of the Continental GTC Speed that it commissioned from Mulliner to evoke the golden age of Hollywood glamour. The pastel color palette that graces the cars was chosen specifically for the commissions, and they are offered in Jetstream...
Carscoops
2023 Audi R8 Coupe GT RWD Is An Oversteering Last Hurrah For The V10 And (N)ICE Sounds
Audi is saying goodbye to the V10 engine by bringing back the R8 GT, a limited-production, lightened, and honed version of their supercar that has been factory-approved for oversteery antics, straight out of the box. Limited to just 333 examples worldwide, the 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD is...
8 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $10,000, According to KBB
For car shoppers looking for an affordable but sizeable ride, Kelley Blue Book recommends the following eight used midsize SUVs priced under $10,000. The post 8 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $10,000, According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Compact Minivan Has New Face And Tweaked Powertrains
This is the facelifted 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class and while you may need to squint to see the changes, they are there. Mercedes-Benz’s designers first made some alterations to the front fascia of the B-Class, including a revised front bumper and tweaked grille aimed at giving the car “a dynamic boost.” New LED headlights are also available.
Comments / 0