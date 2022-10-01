Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris’s Niece
Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
SFist
Richmond Mayor Tells Homeless to Camp In Front of Political Rivals’ Houses, Gives Out Their Addresses
Here's a political dirty trick we haven’t seen before, though now it’s drawing comparisons to Ron DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt; the mayor of Richmond revealed the home addresses of city councilmembers, and told RV dwellers to set up camp in front of those officials’ houses.
Oakland rally calls for Nikki Fortunato Bas to resign
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The escalation of violence in Oakland is pushing some community groups to call for the resignation of councilmember president Nikki Fortunato Bas. Tuesday, at a news conference held in Chinatown, the group listed the reasons for its demands. Not holding back, community activist and Chinatown Chamber of Commerce board member Carl […]
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's why the Hastings family is suing the state
Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco, sued the State of California and college officials Tuesday morning, protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the school. The suit claims that AB 1936, the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 23 which authorizes the school's name change, violates a contract the state entered into with Hastings himself in 1878. ...
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
What San Jose mayor’s security is costing taxpayers
San Jose taxpayers have doled out at least $200,000 per year to keep Mayor Sam Liccardo safe, a practice that began after San Francisco Mayor George Moscone was killed at City Hall more than four decades ago. Liccardo, who terms out this year, is part of a long line of...
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
RELATED PEOPLE
indybay.org
Discover Gold, Reclaiming Our Past: California Pioneers of African Descent (1840-1875)
Although little remembered today, Leidesdorff was a social, economic and political force in pre-gold rush San Francisco, California with a number of “firsts” credited to his name. Discover Gold, Reclaiming Our Past: California Pioneers of African Descent (1840-1875) features Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. on his birthday weekend.
indybay.org
SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures
In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sfstandard.com
DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother
Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
KTVU FOX 2
Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco
Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
indybay.org
Free Assange, Mumia and Palestine-Rally in Berkeley
A rally in Berkeley on September 19, 2022 to free Julian Assange, Mumia and the Palestinian people. Speakers at the event include writer Alice Walker. The rally was sponsored by. The Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Courage Foundation/Assange Defense.org, Middle East Children’s...
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vallejosun.com
Vallejo proceeds with firing Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa
VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Department will proceed with the termination of Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa in 2020, despite the findings of a mandatory review hearing that the termination should be overturned because the department waited too long to act. An announcement by Vallejo police late...
sfstandard.com
Despite Housing Crisis, Bay Area Voters Are Split on a Big Build-Out of Homes, Poll Shows
Even as a severe housing shortage in the SF Bay Area fuels skyrocketing prices, more homelessness and the exodus of residents to more affordable regions, voters are not solidly behind proposals to rapidly build more homes, according to a new poll by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
San Jose homeless motel changes hands
Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Comments / 3