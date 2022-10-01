ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris’s Niece

Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland rally calls for Nikki Fortunato Bas to resign

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The escalation of violence in Oakland is pushing some community groups to call for the resignation of councilmember president Nikki Fortunato Bas. Tuesday, at a news conference held in Chinatown, the group listed the reasons for its demands. Not holding back, community activist and Chinatown Chamber of Commerce board member Carl […]
OAKLAND, CA
climaterwc.com

Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life

All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Here's why the Hastings family is suing the state

Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco, sued the State of California and college officials Tuesday morning, protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the school. The suit claims that AB 1936, the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 23 which authorizes the school's name change, violates a contract the state entered into with Hastings himself in 1878. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

What San Jose mayor’s security is costing taxpayers

San Jose taxpayers have doled out at least $200,000 per year to keep Mayor Sam Liccardo safe, a practice that began after San Francisco Mayor George Moscone was killed at City Hall more than four decades ago. Liccardo, who terms out this year, is part of a long line of...
San Francisco Examiner

California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?

About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
indybay.org

SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures

In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
OAKLAND, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces

Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#Union Busting#Politics State#Mia#Nuhw Healthcare#Afl Cio#S F#Kaiser Management
sfstandard.com

DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother

Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco

Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Free Assange, Mumia and Palestine-Rally in Berkeley

A rally in Berkeley on September 19, 2022 to free Julian Assange, Mumia and the Palestinian people. Speakers at the event include writer Alice Walker. The rally was sponsored by. The Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Courage Foundation/Assange Defense.org, Middle East Children’s...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
vallejosun.com

Vallejo proceeds with firing Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa

VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Department will proceed with the termination of Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa in 2020, despite the findings of a mandatory review hearing that the termination should be overturned because the department waited too long to act. An announcement by Vallejo police late...
VALLEJO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless motel changes hands

Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy