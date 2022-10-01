Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 19 DAYS AGO