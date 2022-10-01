ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Health

Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed

Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults

Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
NUTRITION
healthcanal.com

8 Health Benefits Of Chives: Nutrition, Risks & Ways To Eat 2022

Most people know chives as the little green circles that are used as a garnish or addition to many dishes like salads, steak, baked potatoes, and deviled eggs. However, the health benefits of chives include ample amounts of health-promoting nutrients that can help to protect your body against chronic diseases, boost your immune system, and even fight against cancer.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Vitamin B12: Sources, benefits & deficiency

Vitamin B12 is one of eight B vitamins needed for a range of important physiological functions. It’s found naturally in animal products and fortified foods, or can be taken via supplement form or administered via injection. “Vitamin B12 is crucial to the human body, which needs it to produce...
HEALTH
cohaitungchi.com

Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?

You are reading: Apple cider vinegar gummies diabetes | Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?. For diabetic patients, consuming the right kind of supplements through diet is essential to keep blood sugar levels in check. Individuals often experiment with home remedies without necessarily knowing the feasibility of each, while skipping over viable options in the process.
HEALTH
Health
Nutrition
TODAY.com

Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it

Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can people with diabetes eat bananas?

A person with diabetes needs to carefully consider the contents of each meal. While fruits and vegetables contain a wide range of essential nutrients, some can cause blood sugar spikes. For the most part, eating bananas in moderation is safe for people with diabetes. Bananas grow on plants that can...
NUTRITION
cohaitungchi.com

Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?

Oatmeal is often hailed as a great breakfast option and you might have been told that oatmeal is especially good for people living with diabetes. You are reading: Which oats is good for diabetes | Is Oatmeal Good for People Living with Diabetes?. But is that really true? Is oatmeal...
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

New Research Links Red Meat Consumption to a 22% Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Blood sugar, general inflammation, and microbiome-related metabolites like TMAO seem to be more crucial in regulating heart disease risk than blood pressure or cholesterol levels. Is there a link between consuming more meat, particularly red and processed meat, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease? If so, why? The effects...
HEALTH
cohaitungchi.com

List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes

Finding the best drinks for diabetes can be stressful, keep reading to learn more about diabetes-friendly packaged drinks (you know, other than water)!. You are reading: Which fruit juice is good for diabetes | List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes. Have you ever spent too much time in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
News-Medical.net

Iron deficiency in Coeliac disease and obesity

Numerous gastrointestinal diseases result in sideropenia (iron deficiency), which, when untreated, can lead to iron deficiency anemia. Sideropenia is observed in a wide range (36–76%) of individuals with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), whereas iron deficiency is found in 10–15% of celiac disease patients and escalates to 50% of patients after bariatric surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Can Diabetics Drink Juice? Know Which Juice is Good For Sugar Patients!

Nutritional Value: Pomegranate juice is a rich source of antioxidants and polyphenols. It contains vitamins C, E, K, and essential micronutrients. You are reading: Which fruit juice is good for diabetes | Can Diabetics Drink Juice? Know Which Juice is Good For Sugar Patients!. Benefits: Pomegranate has a low glycemic...
NUTRITION
healthleadersmedia.com

Longevity in Older Adults Based on Cholesterol, Physical Capabilities

The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. — Factors such as ability to grocery shop, whether and how often they smoked, and the amount of certain cholesterol particles present in their blood can help predict how likely an individual over 70 years old will live two, five, or 10 years into the future, researchers at Duke Health have found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Green Tea Found To Improve Gut Health and Lower Blood Sugar

A study suggests that there is potential to minimize the risks of metabolic syndrome. According to recent research conducted on individuals with a cluster of heart disease risk factors, ingesting green tea extract for four weeks can decrease blood sugar levels and enhance gut health by reducing inflammation and “leaky gut.”
NUTRITION

