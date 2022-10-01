Read full article on original website
Loyal Edges Colby Volleyball in 5 sets
Colby: 20-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 12-15. “It’s a tough loss but it will be a great learning opportunity for us going forward. The stress of close games is hard to simulate in practice and is a great character builder,” shared Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen. “We just came out on the wrong side of one tonight, but all the credit to Loyal, they played very well.”
Mosinee Volleyball Handles Wausau West
Mosinee Volleyball defeated Wausau West 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in nonconference action.
SPASH Volleyball defeated by Chippewa Falls
SPASH fell to Chippewa Falls in nonconference volleyball, 18-25, 12-25 and 13-25
Pittsville Volleyball Takes Down Wild Rose on Senior Night
25-18, 25-9, 25-19 Kills: Reese Grimm – 12 Layla Schuerer – 7 Blocked: Natasha Losievski and Brynn Friday – 3 each. Assists :Brooke Grossman – 9 Vanessa Pelot – 8 — Aces: Brynn Friday – 3 Haylee Zawislan- 2 Digs: Reese Grimm- 10...
OnFocus All-Marawood Volleyball Crossover Team Announced
The Marawood Volleyball Crossover at Abbotsford on Saturday saw six teams compete, with North vs South.
Cadott Volleyball Goes 2-2 at New Richmond Invite
Cadott went 2-2 at the New Richmond Volleyball Invite on Saturday. Lauryn Goettl – 27 kills, 6 aces, 25 assists, 18 digs. Elly Eiler – 20 kills, 8 aces, 15 assists, 19 digs. Emma Kowalczyk – 11 kills, 6 ace,s 14 digs. "We had a slow start...
Athens Falls to Edgar, Newman, Defeats Assumption at Marawood Crossover Challenge
Athens went 1-2 on the day at the Crossover Challenge, held at Abbotsford. Athens fell to Edgar 12-25, 25-22, 10-15, lost to Newman 12-25, 20-25 and defeated Assumption 25-19, 25-8
LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market
We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Marathon County High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey Results Avaialable
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The 2021 Marathon County High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) results are now available on the Marathon County Pulse website and can be viewed on the Marathon County High School YRBS data dashboard HERE. The YRBS, conducted nationwide every two years, monitors six categories...
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
WISCONSIN AMBER ALERT: Kryssy King
CENTRAL WISCONSIN — Kryssy King was discovered missing from her residence the morning of Oct 1 and is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin. King, 15, is a white female with blond/strawberry hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’3”...
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities in Wisconsin have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Holcombe, Wisconsin, just northeast of Chippewa Falls.
Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect behind bars
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning more details related to the amber alert issued during the weekend. A 22-year-old is in the Chippewa County jail after the sheriff’s office says he kidnapped a 15-year-old from the Holcombe area. The suspect, Trevor Blackburn, was living in Tennessee...
Pet Shelter Fundraising Breakfast Returns November 6
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) will host its popular Paws & Pancakes Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, November 6 from 8:00am-11:30am at Hotel Marshfield (2700 S Central Ave). “This year we are hoping to raise $20,000 from the event,” said MAPS Executive Director Karen Rau. “With...
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire
PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
