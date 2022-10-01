ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby, WI

Loyal Edges Colby Volleyball in 5 sets

Colby: 20-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 12-15. “It’s a tough loss but it will be a great learning opportunity for us going forward. The stress of close games is hard to simulate in practice and is a great character builder,” shared Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen. “We just came out on the wrong side of one tonight, but all the credit to Loyal, they played very well.”
LOYAL, WI
Mosinee Volleyball Handles Wausau West

Mosinee Volleyball defeated Wausau West 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in nonconference action. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week...
MOSINEE, WI
SPASH Volleyball defeated by Chippewa Falls

SPASH fell to Chippewa Falls in nonconference volleyball, 18-25, 12-25 and 13-25 ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
OnFocus All-Marawood Volleyball Crossover Team Announced

The Marawood Volleyball Crossover at Abbotsford on Saturday saw six teams compete, with North vs South. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Cadott Volleyball Goes 2-2 at New Richmond Invite

Cadott went 2-2 at the New Richmond Volleyball Invite on Saturday. Lauryn Goettl – 27 kills, 6 aces, 25 assists, 18 digs. Elly Eiler – 20 kills, 8 aces, 15 assists, 19 digs. Emma Kowalczyk – 11 kills, 6 ace,s 14 digs. “We had a slow start...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Athens Falls to Edgar, Newman, Defeats Assumption at Marawood Crossover Challenge

Athens went 1-2 on the day at the Crossover Challenge, held at Abbotsford. Athens fell to Edgar 12-25, 25-22, 10-15, lost to Newman 12-25, 20-25 and defeated Assumption 25-19, 25-8 ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple....
ATHENS, WI
LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market

We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
KENOSHA, WI
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISCONSIN AMBER ALERT: Kryssy King

CENTRAL WISCONSIN — Kryssy King was discovered missing from her residence the morning of Oct 1 and is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin. King, 15, is a white female with blond/strawberry hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’3”...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect behind bars

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning more details related to the amber alert issued during the weekend. A 22-year-old is in the Chippewa County jail after the sheriff’s office says he kidnapped a 15-year-old from the Holcombe area. The suspect, Trevor Blackburn, was living in Tennessee...
Pet Shelter Fundraising Breakfast Returns November 6

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) will host its popular Paws & Pancakes Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, November 6 from 8:00am-11:30am at Hotel Marshfield (2700 S Central Ave). “This year we are hoping to raise $20,000 from the event,” said MAPS Executive Director Karen Rau. “With...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash

Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire

PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.

