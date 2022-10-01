ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops continued to push forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the southern strategic region of Kherson. Kherson has been one of the toughest battlefields for the Ukrainians, with slower progress...
