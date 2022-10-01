Read full article on original website
Related
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump document development raises eyebrows
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Environmental groups ask social media companies to better address climate disinformation
In May 2022, the European Union passed the Digital Services Act which aims to improve digital spaces for social media users. Now, several environmental groups are calling on Twitter, TikTok and others to put more effort into addressing climate disinformation under the law. They argue the companies owe it to...
WVNews
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops continued to push forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the southern strategic region of Kherson. Kherson has been one of the toughest battlefields for the Ukrainians, with slower progress...
Comments / 0