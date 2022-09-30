Read full article on original website
Related
In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives
In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
Trump continues to skate as more Mar-a-Lago details emerge
Over the weekend, we learned the National Archives apparently has reason to believe that it still hasn’t recovered all of the documents former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left the White House. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know...
The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN
Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
Trump entitlement developed as rich kid, far from his new blue collar base: book
Maggie Haberman, reporter for the New York Times, and author of the newly released "Confidence Man," talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's privileged upbringing allowed him to develop a sense of entitlement to whatever he wants and impunity from rules that bind everyone else.Oct. 5, 2022.
'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents
The Trump classified documents scandal taking a new turn. The National Archives revealing some records from Trump White House are still missing. In a newly released interview from 2021, Trump is confronted on taking documents and appears to change his story. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying this new evidence is "incriminating" and something "prosecutors dream about" because it reveals "some sort of bad intent.”Oct. 3, 2022.
Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says
The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first two days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life....
Wisconsin’s Johnson hedges on accepting possible election defeat
Sen. Ron Johnson has long been seen as one of this year’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents. The Wisconsin senator has struggled for years to become a serious policymaker, and he’s the only GOP incumbent this year to be running in a state where President Joe Biden won in 2020. Given the circumstances, and his poor approval rating, Johnson would appear to have a problem.
Trump escalates feud with McConnell, accuses him of having a 'death wish'
In a menacing post on Truth Social targeting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump declared, “He has a DEATH WISH.” He then pivoted to a racist attack on McConnell’s wife, Trump’s former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan. This comes as the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal report a growing threat of violence in the political system fueled by Donald Trump.Oct. 3, 2022.
Why Trump's lawyer refused request to say all documents were returned
Donald Trump’s lawyer refused his request in February to say all documents were returned, according to new Washington Post reporting. Jackie Alemany joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 4, 2022.
National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing
MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart speaks to Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. solicitor general, about the National Archives informing the House Oversight Committee that they still don’t have all of the documents former President Donald Trump took with him when he left office and a new report from The Washington Post that one of Trump’s attorneys refused to sign a statement saying all of the documents had been returned.Oct. 4, 2022.
Why Trump told the National Archives, ‘I want my documents back!’
In the nearly two months since the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump has directed much of his fury at the FBI. As regular readers know, the former president has lashed out wildly at the bureau and its agents, calling them “corrupt,” accusing them of “atrocities,” and telling his followers that the federal law enforcement officials are “mobsters,” “vicious monsters” and “a real threat to democracy.”
New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence
As the January 6th committee prepares for its next hearing with new evidence and witnesses, Congress bears down on key Trump “coup lawyer” John Eastman. Eastman, who had his phone seized by Feds this summer, now accused of shielding email evidence from the committee. Plus, new revelations that Sen. Ron Johnson reportedly texted with Trump’s attorney before and after a staff exchange on the fake electors plot with Mike Pence on Jan. 6.Oct. 4, 2022.
Mary Trump: Everything Donald has done is a 'prelude to worse things to come'
Author and niece of the former president Mary Trump discusses with Nicolle Wallace why she thinks her uncle kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and why she fears a second term.Oct. 4, 2022.
Why Trump taking Mar-a-Lago battle to SCOTUS likely won't work
Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency request Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the case involving classified records he kept at Mar-a-Lago after he left office. Chuck Rosenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 5, 2022.
Maggie Haberman: Trump has shown politicians they can survive scandal
Political reporter for the New York Times and author of the new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” Maggie Haberman discusses how former president Donald Trump has changed the political landscape and lowered the bar for scandalOct. 5, 2022.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates pick up key GOP backing
In Kansas’ gubernatorial race, it seemed likely that former Gov. Bill Graves would support state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Not only are they both Republicans, but Schmidt actually worked in Schmidt’s administration. About a month ago, however, the former GOP governor threw his support behind Laura Kelly, Kansas’ Democratic governor.
John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, discusses his tight race with Republican opponent Dr. Oz. On his tattoos coming under GOP attacks, Fetterman explains to Joy Reid that these markings signify milestones in his battle against gun violence as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. “It was a deeply personal issue. I ran on that issue and I was able to stop it for five-and-a-half years,” Fetterman says. “Dr. Oz has used [it] to lie on TV about it.”Oct. 5, 2022.
Herschel Walker faces ‘turmoil’ following abortion allegations
Herschel Walker doesn’t generally say much about public policy. That’s not ideal — the Georgia Republican is, after all, running for the U.S. Senate — but it’s also not too surprising: Walker has effectively no background in governing, and he hasn’t shown any meaningful interest in policymaking.
Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent
Alan Feuer, criminal justice reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about the uncommon features of the sedition trial of Stewart Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers for the plot they tried to execute on January 6th. Oct. 4, 2022.
